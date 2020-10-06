The renowned intelligent video redaction tool, Pixelate by Ocucon, has been updated with a range of AI features that makes protecting members of the public in CCTV footage quicker and easier, whilst giving more control to the end-user.
Pixelate 3 with auto-detection
Pixelate 3 has introduced auto-detection and additional functionality, such as a zoom in/out ability, as well as improving on the existing ground-breaking features of this web-based software, including:
- GDPR compliance – Including auditable log of video redaction and UK processed data
- Intelligent automated redaction – Built on AI, this feature quickly blurs out individuals
- Suitable for all types of camera footage, including body-worn cameras
- Quick upload via easy-to-use web-based portal with new, updated user dashboard
- Significantly reduced redaction time compared to manual video redaction methods
Intelligent video redaction service
The update has come as the demand for subject access requests for CCTV footage is set to increase, with the general public’s awareness of GDPR laws continuing to rise. Any member of the public can request footage of themselves, however other individuals featured in the footage must be concealed, blurred, or pixelated to hide their identity.
Whereas existing outsourced redaction services are time consuming and costly, Ocucon’s intelligent video redaction service allows users to quickly redact CCTV files via Pixelate’s secure web-based portal for a fraction of the cost, with monthly subscriptions starting from as little as £20 per month.
Deploying AI technology
Gary Trotter, Co-Founder and CEO of Ocucon said, “We are proud to launch this latest version of Pixelate. After listening to feedback from our clients, the team has worked tirelessly to create a smoother, quicker, and easier experience for users to redact people and sensitive information in CCTV footage.”
Ocucon is currently delivering a number of confidential pilots for major supermarkets and retail chains
He adds, “Pixelate truly is unique in its offering and Ocucon continues to research and develop AI technology that will only make GDPR compliance even easier and smarter in the future.”
Cloud-based storage and retrieval platform
Since its launch in 2018, Pixelate has redacted over 8,500 faces in 1,429 minutes of footage across 367 different videos. Customers who already use Ocucon’s powerful, cloud-based storage and retrieval platform also have full access to Ocucon Pixelate and can select video clips to redact from within the cloud.
Recognised by top business awards for its digital technology innovation, Ocucon combines intelligent data analytics with the facility to store, analyse and retrieve unlimited amounts of HD video surveillance footage from within the Ocucon cloud-based portal. Since its launch, Ocucon has seen significant interest in both the UK and US, and is currently delivering a number of confidential pilots for major supermarkets and retail chains.