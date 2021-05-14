Download PDF version Contact company
The rapid development of IoT, AI and mobile technology is greatly changing the work and lifestyle. As these technologies are increasingly applied to commercial and residential buildings, smart living is no longer a fantasy. However, traditional residential solutions are usually operated by multiple independent systems, resulting in time-consuming management and unpleasant living experience.

As a video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, Dahua Technology is actively promoting the industry’s further development through intelligent residential solutions based on continuous exploration and in-depth understanding of customer needs.

Achieving smart security

Focusing on the core concept of ‘technological innovation leads smart living’, the Dahua Intelligent Residential Solution aims to achieve smart security, smart living and smart property management by utilising a combination of cutting-edge technologies. While taking living experience to a brand new level, it creates a win-win situation for residents, property management companies and real estate developers.

The Dahua Intelligent Residential Solution incorporates the company’s cutting-edge AI offerings

The Dahua Intelligent Residential Solution incorporates the company’s cutting-edge AI offerings, panoramic camera, fish-eye camera and other advanced equipment to provide targeted security monitoring for different scenes in residential areas. For perimeter areas that are vulnerable to intrusions and threats, AI perimeter camera that features target classification and precise alarm functions can accurately detect unauthorised people and vehicles entering into restricted areas. Combined with active deterrence function, it can effectively prevent incidents from happening.

Multi-layer protection

For vandalism and illegal activities in public areas, cameras equipped with AI functions support a variety of intelligent detections with real-time alarms that can assist property managers in quickly locating hidden dangers and abnormal incidents such as fire exit blockage, high-altitude throwing, illegal parking, etc. While providing multi-layer protection, the AI-powered solution can significantly improve management efficiency and promote a harmonious and orderly living environment.

In order to create a better user experience, the solution integrates a myriad of recognition technologies such as facial recognition, ANPR, QR code recognition, fingerprint recognition etc., achieving touchless and efficient access control for both people and vehicles. It allows property owners to freely enter the lobby, parking lot and public facilities through flexible options in case they forgot to bring their key or access card. Additionally, it improves the security of areas where privacy is required.

Increasing traffic efficiency

Visitors can make appointment via the mobile app and scan the QR code shared by the owner

For instance, only owners and authorised visitors are allowed to enter the elevator and go to their desired floors. At the same time, visitors can make appointment via the mobile app and scan the QR code shared by the owner to enter the lobby and parking lot instead of waiting for on-site registration, greatly increasing traffic efficiency in the area.

Moreover, the mobile app also supports visual communication, call transfer, real-time alarm, video monitoring, remote door opening, etc. Anywhere and anytime, owners are able to make video conversations with guests, or call security personnel for help, enjoying smart living with peace of mind. The Dahua video intercom system provides an interconnected platform for property managers to simplify operations and improve management efficiency.

Optimising property service

In particular, it enables online management of multiple systems and one-click information publishing to optimise property services. Thanks to the early warning brought by remote AI monitoring, security personnel can respond to emergency situations in a timely manner without spending a lot of manpower and time, eliminating the need to review the massive amount of videos during post-event investigation.

This solution supports centralised and unified management of multiple communities

Also, a licence plate recognition camera integrated with video intercom deployed at the parking entrance requires no separate guard box. It assists remote and visual management of properties and improves the services and facilities offered in the residential community. What’s more, this solution supports centralised and unified management of multiple communities, which greatly reduces labour costs and manpower.

Offering easy installation

To sum it up, the Dahua Intelligent Residential Solution improves the overall efficiency of property management, brings a high-quality living experience to residents, improves satisfaction of property owners, and empowers real estate developers with more business value and high-tech concept.

For system integrators, this powerful solution with all-in-one design offers easy installation and simple deployment, allowing them to speed up their project completion. On May 19, 2021, the Dahua Intelligent Residential Solution will be officially launched through an online conference.

