Opened to mark the 100th anniversary of Bauhaus’ founding, the Bauhaus Museum Dessau is a comprehensive public presentation of the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation collection.

On show for the very first time, this valuable collection includes around 49,000 catalogued exhibits and is the second-largest Bauhaus collection in the world.

Transparency and simplicity

Located in the centre of the city, the museum is a building within a building – a suspended concrete structure inside a glass shell. Its architecture is characterised by transparency and simplicity in both concept and aesthetics.

The glass façade reflects the surroundings to different degrees or can be transparent, depending on lighting conditions.

An intelligent digital key system

Requirements for an intelligent digital key system in the museum were set out in advance.

The chosen solution must enable the simplest possible management of access authorisations. It should also fit unobtrusively within the building's sophisticated architectural concept.

eCLIQ programmable digital key

As in the Bauhaus main building and master houses, the Bauhaus Foundation chose a proven system: ASSA ABLOY’s eCLIQ programmable digital key solution.

“The building has an increasingly digital future,” says David Moser, SVP and Head of Digital Access Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEIA. “Choosing a digital solution like eCLIQ, rather than mechanical access, can help organisations to work smarter and collaborate better.”

Benefits of digital access: security, convenience, reliability

An eCLIQ system can bring digital access to almost any opening, helping filter authorised entry

“The electromechanical CLIQ master key system has already proven itself extremely well in the Bauhaus main building and the master houses in Dessau,” explains Uwe Becker, Managing Director of Becker Sicherheitstechnik GmbH, the museum’s security partner on the project.

The eCLIQ system is a fully digital version of the CLIQ electromechanical key-operated solution. An eCLIQ system can bring digital access to almost any opening, helping filter authorised entry through doors and much more.

Convenient and robust solution

Robust, durable cylinders and padlocks with eCLIQ technology can protect lifts, server racks, furniture, gates, mailboxes, cabinets, and more with the same level of control as sensitive doors.

Every key has an integrated chip, which makes it unique. As a result, keys may be programmed individually to meet specific needs and access permissions. For keyholders, it’s a convenient solution.

Versatility and security benefits

The versatility and security benefits of eCLIQ are demonstrated whenever a key is lost. Each key’s access authorisations can be removed individually by reprogramming the cylinders. For greater flexibility, eCLIQ also enables access authorisations to be issued on a time-limited basis, which simplifies the management of external service providers such as maintenance contractors and cleaners.

“Digitalisation helps all kinds of organisations to boost their site security and makes everyday access more convenient for everyone – employees, visitors, and contractors,” adds David Moser.

Aesthetics and the switch to digital

All eCLIQ keys and cylinders are compatible with the high demands that Bauhaus places on design

All eCLIQ keys and cylinders are compatible with the high demands that Bauhaus places on design. They blend seamlessly with the varied installation situations of different doors and with the overall building concept in Dessau.

A standard battery inside each key powers the eCLIQ cylinder and encrypts the data transfer between the lock, key, and system. With eCLIQ, there is no need to wire cylinders or doors, which leaves building designs intact.

Digital transition

“ASSA ABLOY’s innovative access solutions can help you digitalise and truly future-proof access at almost any kind of site or building,” says David Moser.

“Our vast range of reliable, convenient solutions showcase the value of the digital transition and can be tailored to meet any organisation’s needs or goals.”