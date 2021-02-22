Download PDF version
Related Links

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named a new chair and vice-chair to lead the SIA Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board (IBTAB), an exclusive advisory panel to the SIA Board of Directors comprised of biometric and digital identification experts.

Benji Hutchinson –president of U.S. federal government business at NEC Corporation of America – will serve as SIA IBTAB chair, with Jim Black – director of security standards and controls within Microsoft’s Cloud Operations and Innovation Physical Security Group – serving as vice-chair.

Digital identification solutions

In these new roles, Hutchinson and Black will lead the IBTAB in guiding SIA’s engagement with operators of critical infrastructure in the private and public sectors and promoting the advancement and adoption of innovative biometric and digital identification solutions. Benji Hutchinson has 20 years of experience in the IT, biometrics, identity, and computer vision industries and joined NEC Corporation of America in 2016.

Hutchinson focuses on expanding NEC’s U.S. federal business, fueling innovation in the aviation sector

In his role, Hutchinson focuses on expanding NEC’s U.S. federal business, fueling innovation in the aviation sector, and bringing to market new artificial intelligence solutions to enhance customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation across a variety of use cases. He previously served as senior director for U.S. federal government national security accounts at MorphoTrust USA and held biometric standards and identity intelligence technology consultant roles with the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence and the U.S. Army Biometrics Task Force.

Leveraging biometric technologies

Hutchinson serves on the Board of Advisors for the International Center for Biometric Research at Purdue University and the Board of Directors at the IJIS Institute and holds master’s degrees in international affairs and French language and literature, along with a bachelor’s degree in international economics and French, from the University of Kentucky.

The security industry is working to leverage biometric technologies to make society safer and more secure for everyone while protecting privacy and civil liberties,” said Hutchinson. “I’m looking forward to working together with my colleagues to ensure we further develop and promulgate standards and principles that promote equitable uses of biometric technology. We plan to engage in public dialogue to educate and inform decision makers and practitioners about how to safely and effectively deploy these technologies and what it would mean to lose this capability.”

Planning protective measures

Black is credentialed as a Certified Protection Professional and Physical Security Professional through ASIS

Jim Black has been with Microsoft since 2011; in his role, he oversees the physical security standards for the company’s cloud-critical infrastructures globally. Over the past two decades, he has been trusted by a diverse group of the nation’s pioneer companies in assessing risks, planning protective measures, and engineering physical security solutions for a majority of the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors.

Black is credentialed as a Certified Protection Professional and Physical Security Professional through ASIS International and as a Certified Security Consultant through the International Association of Professional Security Consultants. “It is an honor to be nominated and elected by my colleagues to the vice-chair role on the SIA Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board,” said Black. “I’m excited and very much looking forward to offering perspective and insights to SIA leadership on critical technology issues impacting security, privacy, and society.”

Securing critical assets

SIA’s robust education and advocacy efforts in the identification sector would not be possible without the support and leadership of members like Benji Hutchinson and Jim Black,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson.

We congratulate Benji and Jim on their new roles leading the SIA Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board"

We congratulate Benji and Jim on their new roles leading the SIA Identity and Biometric Technology Advisory Board and look forward to working with them to promote biometric and digital identification solutions as a catalyst for good in securing critical assets, protecting individual identity, safeguarding proprietary data and enhancing the consumer experience.”

Providing technical expertise

Founded in January 2021, the SIA IBTAB provides technical expertise to encourage informed buying decisions in technologies that include facial recognition systems, identity proofing, and verification solutions, biometric devices, and mobile identification platforms.

The IBTAB guides the development of several initiatives, including a series of virtual networking roundtables with government officials and periodic SIA-led official meetings with policymakers and key agency procurement officials, and provides input into educational content developed by SIA, such as identity management tracks and sessions at SIA events and SIA’s Security Megatrends, and SIA standards activities.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Hikvision #SeeClear campaign overview launch

Hikvision #SeeClear campaign overview launch
Video Surveillance Solutions: 5 Minutes with Ryan Hulse from JCI

Video Surveillance Solutions: 5 Minutes with Ryan Hulse from JCI
Sectigo Webinar - The Passwordless Enterprise: Why PKI is Better Than Passwords

Sectigo Webinar - The Passwordless Enterprise: Why PKI is Better Than Passwords

In case you missed it

What are the positive and negative effects of COVID-19 to security?
What are the positive and negative effects of COVID-19 to security?

The COVID-19 global pandemic had a life-changing impact on all of us in 2020, including a multi-faceted jolt on the physical security industry. With the benefit of hindsight, we can now see more clearly the exact nature and extent of that impact. And it’s not over yet: The pandemic will continue to be top-of-mind in 2021. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What have been the positive and negative effects of Covid-19 on the physical security industry in 2020? What impact will it have on 2021?

Remote Monitoring technology: Tackling South Africa’s cable theft problem
Remote Monitoring technology: Tackling South Africa’s cable theft problem

For decades, cable theft has caused disruption to infrastructure across South Africa, and an issue that permeates the whole supply chain. Here, Ian Loudon, international sales and marketing manager at remote monitoring specialist Omniflex, explains how new cable-alarm technology is making life difficult for criminals and giving hope to businesses. In November 2020, Nasdaq reported that, “When South Africa shut large parts of its economy and transport network during its COVID-19 lockdown, organised, sometimes armed, gangs moved into its crumbling stations to steal the valuable copper from the lines. Now, more than two months after that lockdown ended, the commuter rail system, relied on by millions of commuters, is barely operational.” Private security firm Despite this most recent incident, cable theft is not a new phenomenon to sweep South Africa Despite this most recent incident, cable theft is not a new phenomenon to sweep South Africa. In 2001, SABC TV broadcast a story following two members of a private security firm working for Telkom, a major telecoms provider. In the segment, the two guards, working in Amanzimtoti on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, head out to investigate a nearby alarm that has been triggered. They reach a telecoms cabinet and discover that it has been compromised, with the copper cable cut and telephone handsets strewn across the ground. In the dark, they continue to search the area when one of the guards discovers the problem: 500 metres of copper wire has been ripped out. In their haste, the thieves have dropped their loot and fled. Widespread cable theft Had they managed to get away, they would have melted the cable to remove the plastic insulation and sold the copper to a local scrap dealer for around 900 Rand, about $50 US dollars. For the company whose infrastructure has been compromised, it may cost ten times that amount to replace and repair the critical infrastructure. The disappointing takeaway from this story is that two decades on from this incident the country still faces widespread cable theft, whether it’s copper cables from mines, pipelines, railways, telecoms or electrical utilities. In fact, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimates that cable theft costs the economy between R5–7 billion a year. The answer to the problem must go further than the existing measures used by companies. Detect power failure Most businesses already invest in CCTV, fences, barriers and even patrol guards, but this is not enough. Take the mining sector, for example. These sites can be vast, spanning dozens of kilometres - it’s simply not cost effective to install enough fences or employ enough guards or camera operators. As monitoring technology gets better, the company has seen site managers increasingly use cable alarms in recent years that detect when a power failure occurs. The idea is that, if one can detect a power failure, they can detect whether the cable has been cut The idea is that, if one can detect a power failure, they can detect whether the cable has been cut. The problem is though: how does one distinguish the difference between a situation where a cable has been cut intentionally and a genuine power outage? Power outages in South Africa are an ongoing problem, with the country contending with an energy deficit since late 2005, leading to around 6,000 MW of power cuts in 2019. Remote terminal units Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., the company that generates around 95 per cent of South Africa’s power has already warned of further blackouts as the company works to carry out repairs to its power plants. According to a statement on the company’s website, “Eskom spends in the region of R2 billion a year replacing stolen copper cables." The result is that criminals take advantage of the gaps in power to steal cable, timing their robberies to coincide with the published load shedding schedules. The basic alarms used to detect power outage won’t recognise the theft because they register a false-positive during a power cut. By the time the power comes back on, the deed has been done and the criminals have gotten away with the cable. The good news is that recent breakthroughs in cable monitoring technology are helping tackle just this problem. New alarms on the market now combine sophisticated GSM-based monitoring systems that use battery powered remote terminal units. Legitimate supply chain Unlike the basic alarms that look for the presence or absence of power, these new systems monitor whether the cable circuit is in an open or closed state. In the event of a power outage, the unit continues to run on battery power and can detect if a cable has been cut, sending a priority SMS alert to the site manager immediately, giving them a fighting chance to prevent a robbery in progress. Beyond the opportunistic theft carried out by petty criminals, the theft of copper cables forms a wider problem Beyond the opportunistic theft carried out by petty criminals, the theft of copper cables forms a wider problem across the supply chain in South Africa. In recent years, the combination of unscrupulous scrap dealers, the alleged involvement of large scrap processing companies and lax penalties meant that much of the stolen copper ended up back in the legitimate supply chain. However, recent changes in the law have sought to take a tougher stance on copper theft. Alarm monitoring technology According to the Western Cape Government, “The Criminal Matters Amendment Act, regulates bail and imposes minimum offences for essential infrastructure-related offences." The act, which came into effect in 2018, recommends sentencing for cable theft, with the minimum sentence for first-time offenders being three years and for those who are involved in instigating or causing damage to infrastructure, the maximum sentence is thirty years. It seems to be working too. In January 2021, the South African reported that a Johannesburg man was sentenced to eight years behind bars for cable theft in Turffontein. While the longer-term outlook is a positive one for industry, the best advice for businesses seeking to alleviate the problem of cable theft in the immediate future is to invest in the latest cable-theft alarm monitoring technology to tackle the problem and make life difficult for criminals.

Maximising supermarket safety with real-time surveillance solutions
Maximising supermarket safety with real-time surveillance solutions

Supermarket employees have been the hidden key workers of the past year, keeping shelves stocked and queues under control as panic buying gripped the nation. As a result of being expected to enforce face covering and social distancing regulations, they also been asked to act as de-facto security guards alongside their existing duties. This is problematic as many employees have never had to deal with this kind of responsibility before, let alone received any conflict de-escalation training. In order to maintain the safety and security of their staff retailers must take additional steps to uphold their duty of care, with the NPCC recently specifying that it is the responsibility of retailers ‘to manage entry to their stores and compliance with the law while customers are inside’. Supermarkets in particular need to be aware of this requirement, as the big four recently announced that their employees would now be challenging customers shopping in groups and those not wearing masks. Verbal abuse from the public Crime against retail employees has already been a major issue over the course of the pandemic, confirmed by research from the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers that found 90% of retail staff in the UK experienced verbal abuse last year. The Co-op has recently been vocal about the effects of the pandemic and lockdown-related frustrations on its employees.90% of retail staff in the UK experienced verbal abuse last year The supermarket reported a 140% increase in crime within its stores over the past year, with many of the 200,000 cases related to verbal and physical abuse experienced by employees. Jo Whitfield, Co-op Food chief executive, confirmed that the number of issues has already increased drastically as a result of staff enforcing COVID-secure guidelines. So, what steps must retailers take to ensure their duty of care remains intact as employees take on new enforcement responsibilities? Introducing real-time surveillance technology to support security guards and shop floor employees alike is vital. Bolstering front line defences Security guards posted at supermarket entrances are the first line of defence against shoppers determined to break the rules. However, they are now being pulled in multiple directions with queues to monitor and occupancy to manually keep track of, along with the usual security alarms to respond to. With one person usually posted at the entrance at any one time it’s simply impossible to have eyes everywhere, which is where automated video surveillance comes in. COVID-specific technologies, such as mask detection and occupancy management systems, are now the golden bullet to retail safety and security.Mask detection and occupancy management surveillance tools can automatically alert a shopper Mask detection and occupancy management surveillance tools can automatically alert a shopper whether or not they are allowed to enter the store on their approach to the door. The system surveys the person and a screen will automatically display different instructions depending on the situation: whether they must put a mask on before they enter, wait until capacity is low enough to enable social distancing or, if the previous criteria are fulfilled, that they are free to enter. COVID-secure safety This stand-off technology minimises the need for contact between security personnel and shoppers, allowing security guards to complete their usual duties, safe in the knowledge that the store is being managed in a COVID-secure way. With a hands-off approach enabled by surveillance technology, the potential for tense confrontation is greatly diminished as customers will usually comply to the reminder shown to them and put on a mask or wait without further prompting from staff. With security personnel able to better focus their attention on the stubborn rule-breakers,It is crucial that retailers choose a solution embedded in real-time connectivity this responsibility will no longer land with staff on the shop floor who are often ill-equipped to deal with this situation. It is crucial that retailers choose a solution embedded in real-time connectivity that will allow all store entrances to be screened simultaneously. Nobody can be in multiple places at once, but this connectivity allows alerts to be streamed instantly to any connected device that can be monitored by just one employee, meaning they can review the alerts that require their attention without needing to be physically present or re-tasked away from their day-to-day duties. Instant reassurance with body worn tech As a customer-facing role, there can be no guarantee that shop workers will never experience a potentially violent confrontation with a customer, which is where the presence of live streaming body worn cameras can help. While they may not always be trained to de-escalate a risky situation, being able to discreetly call for assistance can provide the reassurance employees need to feel safe and supported at all times. If an employee asks a customer to put a mask on while they’re in the store or step back from another shopper and the situation turns abusive – verbally or physically – a live streaming-enabled body worn camera can be triggered to stream a live audio and video feed back to a central control room manned by trained security personnel.A live streaming-enabled body worn camera can be triggered This real-time footage gives security staff exceptional situational awareness, allowing them to fully assess the situation and decide on the best course of action to support the employee in distress, whether that is going to the scene to diffuse the situation or contacting the police in more serious circumstances. Bolstering front line security This goes one step further than record-only body worn cameras, the capabilities of which these next generation devices match and exceed. Record-only cameras are well-suited to provide after-the-fact evidence if a customer interaction turns sour, but they do little to provide reassurance to out of depth employees in the moment. The duty of care grocery retailers must provide to their employees has never been more important, with staff taking on new mask and social distancing enforcement responsibilities and managing interactions with frustrated customers. Bolstering front line security and giving staff extra reassurances with the introduction of real-time video surveillance technology is a crucial step for retailers striving to keep employees and shoppers safe during these challenging times.

Featured white papers
Solve access control challenges in the healthcare sector

Solve access control challenges in the healthcare sector

Download
Getting the most value from Software Subscription Agreements

Getting the most value from Software Subscription Agreements

Download
The role of access control in a safe return to the workplace

The role of access control in a safe return to the workplace

Download
Capture new opportunities with computer vision and video analytics

Capture new opportunities with computer vision and video analytics

Download
More corporate news
Motorola Solutions opens new facility in Richardson, Texas, manufacturing NDAA-compliant video security solutions

Motorola Solutions opens new facility in Richardson, Texas, manufacturing NDAA-compliant video security solutions
Sensor specialist, HENSOLDT expands capacity at Ulm site and adds 250 new recruits to cater to growing business

Sensor specialist, HENSOLDT expands capacity at Ulm site and adds 250 new recruits to cater to growing business
PSA announces the addition of Dedrone to their Managed Security Service Provider Program

PSA announces the addition of Dedrone to their Managed Security Service Provider Program
Featured products
Climax unveils Hybrid Security System

Climax unveils Hybrid Security System
Dahua Panoramic PTZ WizMind Network Camera

Dahua Panoramic PTZ WizMind Network Camera
Hikvision DeepinView: The Dedicated Subseries

Hikvision DeepinView: The Dedicated Subseries
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy