Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) enhances its autonomous security and property management devices with a new advanced mask detection feature.
This feature supports building owners and property managers with an autonomous tool to identify face mask usage, create automatic alerts, and generate ongoing face compliance scores. This enhancement is integrated into RAD’s Health Screening system and can be used to automatically prevent people who are not wearing masks from entering buildings.
Manned security monitors
This reduces the risk of confrontation and escalation that has happened with manned security monitors and enforces mask usage. Furthermore, analytic features empower executives to monitor mask compliance at retail establishments and other workplaces, and compare compliance rates across multiple sites so management teams can address sites with low compliance first.
“Research shows that wearing masks is extremely important in slowing the transmission of communicable diseases such as Covid-19,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and CEO of RAD. “We also know that other screening methods, such as temperature checks, can be fooled if an individual takes fever-reducing medication. You can’t fool the camera and you can’t argue with it. Autonomous systems enforce mask policies consistently, drive accountability, and are a vital part of RAD’s complete health screening solution.”
Autonomous monitoring systems
The mask detection feature can be activated on all RAD devices based on client requests
Installing RAD’s autonomous monitoring systems is as easy as hanging a mirror or moving a coffee table, especially when compared to the lengthy and laborious process of implementing a comprehensive CCTV system. They can be integrated into access control systems, denying entry to people who fail screenings even if they have a building pass.
When a person without a mask is detected, the system can generate, depending on customer preferences, audible and visible alerts to remind people to mask up. It also feeds alerts and a cloud-based data storage system so that security executives can analyse data for trends or quickly locate video of important incidents. The mask detection feature can be activated on all RAD devices based on client requests.
Mask detection system
Currently, retailers and facility managers are evaluating the mask detection system for several locations. The system would not only be used to enforce mask policies when employees and customers enter the store, but can also detect if someone removes their mask while in the store.
RAD has a sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other potential clients. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales pipeline into paying customers. Each new Fortune 500 Customer has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.