SALTO Systems, a globally renowned manufacturer of electronic access control solutions, has released the SALTO Neo Cylinder, a new electronic cylinder that offers more features and better functionality than any other cylinder on the market.

The compact SALTO Neo Cylinder is designed for doors where fitting an electronic escutcheon is not possible or required and can be installed on standard doors, server racks, gates, cabinets, electric switches, sliding doors and more. It’s available in an extensive range of models to suit almost any kind of door – from Europe to Asia to the Americas.

SALTO Neo Cylinder

The SALTO Neo Cylinder provides the most efficient and convenient way of securing buildings and assets. The re-engineered clutch system design makes efficient use of energy, dropping consumption to impressively low levels, resulting in 100,000/130,000 cycles with just one set of batteries. System standby power consumption is reduced, which extends the electronic cylinder’s battery life.

The IP66-rated SALTO Neo Cylinder is weather-resistant, making it especially suitable for the outdoors in even the harshest of environments. Encapsulated safely inside the tough Neo Cylinder exterior is the absolute latest in electronic lock technology.

Certified to high security standards

The SALTO Neo Cylinder is designed to provide users the finest in safety and security

Certified to the highest security standards, and pursuing ever-higher quality and reliability, the SALTO Neo Cylinder is designed to provide users the finest in safety and security.

The SALTO Neo Cylinder offers value far beyond security. However, upgrading a mechanical door to electronic access control enhances security, but the SALTO Neo Cylinder provides greater control over the door by offering end-users access to audit trails, reports, alerts and so much more.

Utilises smart keys and mobile technology

Using smart keys and mobile technology with the SALTO Neo Cylinder allows users to manage access rights quickly and keyless, which is more secure than using mechanical keys. There is also additional value in the flexibility, convenience and operational efficiency provided by the Neo Cylinder’s wireless technology.

SALTO continues to release impressive technological innovations where connectivity between the door, user and system operations aids the growth of overall access control for any building application or access type.

Keyless access control solution

SALTO’s new Neo Cylinder technology allows us to introduce customers, systems operators and installers to new experiences and to connect keyless access where we couldn’t have justified wiring a door before,” said Marc Handels of SALTO Systems.

Marc adds, “We’ve seen for years that electronic locking technology is an ecosystem that has continuous change and growth and we’ve had to consider how to best anticipate customers’ needs and recommend smart locking solutions that are easy to adopt and install.

SALTO KS cloud-based access management platform

SALTO Neo Cylinder has more functionality and performance capability than any other cylinder on the market"

He further said, “The SALTO Neo Cylinder has more functionality and performance capability than any other cylinder on the market, allowing businesses to connect to their on-premises network via advanced SVN technology or the cloud with our SALTO KS cloud-based access management platform.

Because the SALTO Neo Cylinder is compatible with SALTO SVN, SALTO BLUEnet Wireless and the SALTO KS – Keys as a Service – cloud-based technology, it can be switched to any of SALTO’s technology platforms at any time without changing the hardware. This allows businesses to decide which technology fits better with their security, operations and IT needs.

Featuring SALTO SVN-Flex and JustIN Mobile technology

The SALTO Neo Cylinder adds SALTO SVN-Flex technology, which increases the potential, efficiency and reliability of the SALTO SVN, yielding better security, control and convenience for users and sites.

SALTO JustIN Mobile technology is onboard every cylinder. This gives users and system administrators the capability to send or receive a mobile key to open any door or gate with an installed SALTO Neo Cylinder with their iOS or Android Bluetooth or NFC-enabled smartphone.

SPACE data-on-card on-premise management software

This adds incredible convenience and efficiency for end-users in the field which is where a SALTO Neo Cylinder would most likely be used. JustIN mobile app capability also complements usage of SALTO’s other management platforms, such as SALTO SPACE data-on-card on-premise management software or the SALTO KS cloud solution.

For any building, function or model, SALTO offers the perfect electronic cylinder to fit any door. Available in the beginning of July of 2020, the SALTO Neo cylinder delivers an easy-to-use electronic locking platform that integrates all physical security needs through smart, wireless and battery-operated smart cylinders, providing all the latest user access information for virtually all of the doors in a facility.

