RCP21, a pioneering Community Interest Company (CIC), has used SmartTask to help set up and manage an in-house security operation at Langthwaite Business Park in South Kirkby, West Yorkshire. The workforce management software was adopted to coordinate a full-time team of officers, tasked with protecting 120 businesses located at the site, without the need to increase management and administrative resource within the organisation.
SmartTask has since enabled RCP21 to deliver a superior security service in the most reliable and efficient manner.
Workforce management solution
“As managing agents of Langthwaite Business Park, we had previously outsourced the security requirements, but we took the decision to bring the service in-house,” explains Nicola Parker, Operations Manager at RCP21. “We recognised the need for a proven workforce management solution that would underpin our security solution moving forward. SmartTask has given us the visibility and control needed to deliver our service and provide customers with complete peace of mind.”
SmartTask is used to manage RCP21’s full-time team at Langthwaite Business Park that provides a range of security services including CCTV monitoring, mobile patrols and keyholding and alarm response. SmartTask-enabled smartphones are used to scan 32 checkpoint tags around the site, so RCP21 has full visibility of mobile patrols that take place.
Submit incident reports
SmartTask has proved to be a hugely useful tool that is delivering value across our security operation"
The software’s SmartForm functionality also enables security officers to electronically view their daily tasks; complete vehicle safety checks; and submit incident reports. In particular, the incident reporting tool allows a security officers on patrol or responding to an alarm response to capture all essential information, including any photo evidence, via a smartphone.
This means RCP21 has an electronic record of any incident in real-time, so it can take immediate and appropriate action as well as share relevant details to the customer. Monthly performance reports can be taken from SmartTask, while incident data is included within the business park’s newsletter to provide information in relation to crimes and incidents on the park.
Mobile workforce management
“SmartTask has proved to be a hugely useful tool that is delivering value across our security operation. The software is simple and easy to use by all staff involved and is effective in enabling us to monitor and deliver our security services to a very high standard,” concludes Parker.
Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask: “Our cloud-based employee scheduling and mobile workforce management software is highly configurable and scalable, making it an ideal solution for any security operation. Whether you are a top 30 security company or a small in-house team, it is possible to take advantage of SmartTask’s user-friendly, feature-rich functionality to better plan, manage, deliver and report on your security services.”