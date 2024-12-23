Related Links

EQUANS were engaged by Alfred Health to deliver an AV upgrade to their Centre for Health Innovation (CHI), where clinical staff and students can use simulation to develop skills and practice procedures in a safe learning environment, with the aim of capturing clinical and learning events for review, assessment and debrief.

In addition, the facility also required the capacity to host workshops and networking events from major clinicians and health professionals.

Centre for Health Innovation (CHI)

CHI caters to all health specialties and can accommodate training in a variety of simulated environments, such as ICU, emergency, high dependency units, operating theatre and recovery rooms, ward spaces and procedure rooms.

The Solution – CAE LearningSpace solution

The system allows for up to 12,000 hours of video and audio recording

EQUANS deployed the CAE LearningSpace solution. Based on a multi room enterprise grade IP platform, the local recorders in each of the training areas seamlessly upload to a central management and redundant storage server.

The system allows for up to 12,000 hours of video and audio recording, live view from any network connected browser enabled workstation, and annotations of points of interest in real time.

EQUANS deploys a Crestron touch screen and table kit

EQUANS also deployed a Crestron touch screen and table kit for control of the learning space display, in addition to the cloud control via the CAE Learning Space One Hardware.

The implementation of a Revolabs discrete microphone system provides users with great audio collaboration.

The Benefit

Immersive simulation-based education is used to facilitate teamwork and clinical management skills for multidisciplinary teams and individuals.

The collaborative space allows clinical and innovation experts to use the latest technology and learning methods to facilitate courses and workshops, plus the recording and evaluation of usability research into new health technologies and processes.

Participants are then able to practice procedures and hone clinical skill without patient risk, and have access to ratified technology that ultimately improves patient care.

Overview

Key facts:

  • Deployed the CAE LearningSpace solution
  • 12,000 hours of video and audio recording, live view and real time interactions
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Enhanced security with S617 video door station

Enhanced security with S617 video door station
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 2: System Design

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 2: System Design

In case you missed it

Anviz Global expands palm vein tech for security
Anviz Global expands palm vein tech for security

The pattern of veins in the hand contains unique information that can be used for identity. Blood flowing through veins in the human body can absorb light waves of specific wavelen...

Bosch sells security unit to Triton for growth
Bosch sells security unit to Triton for growth

Bosch is selling its Building Technologies division’s product business for security and communications technology to the European investment firm Triton. The transaction enc...

In age of misinformation, SWEAR embeds proof of authenticity into video data
In age of misinformation, SWEAR embeds proof of authenticity into video data

The information age is changing. Today, we are at the center of addressing one of the most critical issues in the digital age: the misinformation age. While most awareness of thi...

Featured white papers
Palm vein recognition

Palm vein recognition

Download
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
Physical access control

Physical access control

Download
5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

Download
Honeywell GARD USB threat report 2024

Honeywell GARD USB threat report 2024

Download
Quick poll
What is the most significant challenge facing smart building security today?
More case studies
Bosch video security for Babor Beauty Cluster

Bosch video security for Babor Beauty Cluster
AI-powered security: LYNX Logistics & Verkada

AI-powered security: LYNX Logistics & Verkada
Verkada Enhances security for Salvation Army operations

Verkada Enhances security for Salvation Army operations
Featured products
Dahua 4MP WizColor Bullet Camera with Fixed-Focal and WizSense AI

Dahua 4MP WizColor Bullet Camera with Fixed-Focal and WizSense AI
Hikvision WonderHub: Interactive Displays for Collaboration

Hikvision WonderHub: Interactive Displays for Collaboration
Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity

Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity