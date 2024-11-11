Download PDF version Contact company
Resideo Technologies, a global provider of solutions for home comfort, energy management, safety, and security announced the Honeywell Home FocusPRO® series: a new enhanced thermostat design and user-friendly interface to elevate home comfort and control.

Unveiled at Resideo’s CONNECT 2024 Customer Event, the new Honeywell Home FocusPRO thermostats address HVAC contractor needs, delivering simplified installations with a sophisticated design and feature-rich portfolio.

FocusPRO thermostats

"Our FocusPRO thermostats have been trusted by HVAC installers for nearly two decades, and our new assortment offers a larger display that's easy to read from across the room and familiar features our HVAC contractors expect from the Honeywell Home brand," said Mark Behar, Senior Product Director of Comfort and Indoor Air Quality at Resideo.

"Our new smart, programmable, and non-programable thermostats bring streamlined installation and equipment compatibility to our FocusPRO line."

Features and benefits

The thermostats feature an easy-to-read display and an air filter replacement reminder that can help with indoor air quality and ensure the system runs efficiently.

The series also offers several key benefits for HVAC installers:

  • Broad System Compatibility: To meet the needs of the changing HVAC equipment landscape, the new FocusPRO series includes the first Honeywell Home non-programmable thermostats to support dual-fuel and 3H/2C heat pump applications. The FocusPRO series also supports up to 3H/2C heat pumps, 2H/2C conventional systems, and single-stage 1H/1C models.
  • Easy Installation: Each thermostat in the series is outfitted with the familiar Honeywell Home (UWP) wall-mounting plate that ensures installation is easy and future upgrades to another Honeywell Home device are even easier. The installation for the smart model is streamlined by the Resideo Pro app for easy setup.
  • Private Label Installation: HVAC companies can order interchangeable, snap-on accent pieces with their logo or contact information to support customer retention and recurring business.

ENERGY STAR-certified products

Its 4.8 square-inch display is easy to read from across the room, and users can control the comfort

With more ENERGY STAR®-certified smart thermostats than any manufacturer, Resideo added the new Honeywell Home FocusPRO® S200 to its portfolio of ENERGY STAR-certified products that are compatible with many local energy programs and can help lower energy costs and balance the electric grid during periods of high demand.

Its 4.8 square-inch display is easy to read from across the room, and users can control the comfort, setpoints, and schedules via the First Alert app.

Energy-saving

"Nearly half of Americans have discovered the benefits of using smart home products, and those looking to upgrade to a smart thermostat want features that help them manage their energy use," said Behar.

"Properties with smart technology can save 18-20% in energy costs. The Honeywell Home FocusPRO S200 smart thermostat offers these energy-saving benefits at an accessible price point from a trusted brand, making it a win-win for both HVAC professionals and their end users." The FocusPRO series is now available in non-programmable, programmable, and smart options through participating Johnstone Supply and Ferguson U.S. locations.

