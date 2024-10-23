Colt Technology Services, the digital infrastructure company publishes new research featured in its latest annual Digital Infrastructure Report in its fifth year surveying 1500 CIOs across 10 countries in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Sustainability planning

The research finds just 18% of UK businesses surveyed have a multi-year plan to minimise their environmental impact, compared with more than twice as many in the Netherlands (42%) and Hong Kong (41%).

Most countries surveyed, however, are still in the early stages of sustainability planning, with 39% about to embark on a multi-year plan.

Environmental strategies

38% say environmental impact and governance drive all strategic digital infrastructure decisions

The research reveals that the responsibility for organisations’ environmental strategies is likely to sit with CIOs with 71% of those surveyed either having direct roles in shaping sustainability strategies or owning them entirely.

This ownership is influencing technology buying decisions: 38% say environmental impact and governance drive all strategic digital infrastructure decisions, rising to 60% in Belgium, 52% in the Netherlands, and 50% in Hong Kong.

ESG initiatives

The findings come as technologies such as AI are under increasing scrutiny for their impact on businesses’ ESG initiatives.

In the study, 42% of respondents highlight the positive contribution AI technologies make towards achieving environmental impacts and governance strategies.

AI’s influence

More than one in five (22%) go a step further and say AI facilitates these strategies, increasing to 36% in Hong Kong, 32% in the Netherlands, and 29% in the US, dropping to 13% in Italy.

The CIOs surveyed cite AI’s positive influence in use cases such as investing in greater network security (cited by 61%); processing more data at the network edge (58%); and using more Network as a Service (NaaS) capabilities (58%).

Contribution to carbon reduction

Buddy Bayer, Chief Operating Officer, of Colt Technology Services, said, “To truly make a difference and reduce our impact on the environment takes more than a quick fix. Surprisingly, more than 80% of the UK businesses surveyed don’t have multi-year plans in place to drive sustainability, but I’m encouraged that they are now building their long-term sustainability journeys to drive real change. It’s also heartening to hear the positive contribution tech is making towards carbon reduction.”

Buddy continued, “The Digital Infrastructure report holds a lens to the tech industry. It’s become an invaluable source of truth and this year’s is the most profound and insightful we’ve ever published."

More key findings

21% of the IT pioneers questioned struggle to demonstrate the benefits or prove the ROI of their environmental impact and governance strategy; 20% face a lack of executive commitment and 19% are constrained by budgets.

Businesses are still inhibited by legacy technology: 19% find legacy technology is a barrier to progressing environmental and governance goals around their infrastructure; by country, Luxembourg (26%) and Germany (24%) are most likely to be held back by legacy tech.

When asked to cite which technologies were most impactful in achieving carbon reduction goals, 83% highlighted the retirement of legacy technologies.

83% of respondents mentioned ‘temporal optimisation’, e.g. conducting software updates out of working hours to make better use of energy; 82% cited Zero Trust; 81% cited NaaS and 81% cited smart office technologies as having the biggest impact on meeting carbon reduction goals.

The adoption of end-to-end intelligent infrastructure has grown to 40% in 2024, compared to 34% in 2023, comprising features such as on-demand connectivity, self-healing networks, and traditional or generative AI.

Sustainability report

Colt has secured the highest EcoVadis rating for the second consecutive year; and achieved ‘A-‘ and ‘A’ CDP

Earlier in 2024 Colt published its third Sustainability Report. The report tracks progress for Colt Group - comprising Colt Technology Services and Colt Data Centre Services against targets in the areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and longer-term targets to net zero.

Colt has secured the highest EcoVadis rating for the second consecutive year; and achieved ‘A-‘ and ‘A’ CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) ratings for sustainability and supplier engagement.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Colt Technology Services, among a sample of 1,501 CIOs (in the UK, USA, Italy, France, Germany, UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and Benelux. These pioneers work at businesses that employ between 2,500 and 15,000+ employees, with annual IT spending in the range of less than €100,000 to €500m and over.

Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.