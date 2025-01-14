Related Links

IDIS’s expanded line-up of end-to-end video surveillance solutions, on show at Intersec 2025 (14-16 January, Dubai World Trade Centre), includes the new Edge AI Camera Plus range, giving users flexible options to upgrade their video systems by targeting the power of advanced AI video analytics on priority locations for enhanced vigilance and monitoring 24/7.

The Edge AI Camera Plus range includes domes (DC-D6831WRA) and bullets (DC-T6831WRAR) which feature a host of tools designed to add efficiency to both real time surveillance operations and footage search & review, allowing faster response times and more effective investigations.

Advanced AI analytics functions

The advanced AI analytics functions that come as standard with IDLA Pro include: crowd detection

For example, IDIS A-Cut Monitoring enables automatic image cropping and intuitive attribute search, and new IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA) Pro event functions will drive even greater operational efficiency for busy security and public safety teams, enabling proactive surveillance and reducing the risk of events being missed.

The advanced AI analytics functions which come as standard with IDLA Pro include: crowd detection, abandoned object, removed object, fall detection and violence detection.

IDIS Edge AI Camera Plus

IDIS Edge AI Camera Plus delivers all the advantages of an intuitive, easy-to-use interface with functions designed for convenient operation. And, as ever, IDIS customers have the assurance of seamless integration with the company’s full end-to-end solutions and instant compatibility with other IDIS products, ensuring the best value and the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).

Our new IDIS Edge AI Camera Plus range, on show at Intersec, makes it easy to target the power of advanced AI video analytics to exactly where users need it, to maximise protection of priority locations and to support monitoring operations with enhanced vigilance 24/7,” says Dennis Choi, General Manager, IDIS Middle East & Africa. Visit stand S1-H23 at Intersec 2025 to find out more and get a hands-on demonstration.

