Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

3DX-RAY Ltd has announced at Intersec the sale of a follow-on order for a ThreatScan® system for EOD operations in Ukraine. This sale is a double-digit order from an unnamed customer for units deployed on operations in that conflict zone.

Of the ThreatScan® systems on the show, this year is the 3DX-RAY ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) portable X-Ray System and the latest AS2 panel.

User-friendly ThreatSpect software

ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) is a robust amorphous silicon portable x-ray inspection system

ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) is a robust amorphous silicon portable x-ray inspection system. It comprises, as standard, a detector panel with an imaging area of 430 mm x 347 mm, a new high penetration 150 kV generator, and a laptop along with batteries, chargers, the user-friendly ThreatSpect software, wireless communication and transport case.

The system is fully integrated, with a primary display, computer, communications and power supplies consolidated into a single, waterproof rugged case. A secondary display tablet offers high flexibility in deployment to meet a wide variety of user applications and threat scenarios.

3DX-RAY’s renowned materials

The combination of technologies used in ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) offers exceptional x-ray imaging performance, 3DX-RAY’s renowned advanced materials discrimination, and sophisticated image processing software.

ThreatScan®- AS2 is a smaller panel with all the benefits of its larger counterparts, but is specifically designed for use in restricted spaces, such as under car seats, in drawers or between panels and shelves.

Ideal for the EOD community

3DX-RAY will also be promoting their AXIS™-CXi, a cabinet-based x-ray system for screening mail

These systems are ideal for the EOD community as well as border agencies, police and security services for the inspection of suspect bags and packages in locations such as mass transit rail and bus stations, shopping malls, airports, stadia and sports arenas.

3DX-RAY will also be promoting their AXIS™-CXi, a cabinet-based x-ray system for screening mail, parcels and small baggage for potentially harmful items and contraband. It is a mobile unit so can be relocated easily within buildings.

3DX-RAY’s aviation standard materials

The CXi is unique in offering the 3DX-RAY’s aviation standard materials imaging capability in a mail screening cabinet scenario.

3DX-RAY Ltd, CEO, Vincent Deery said: “Intersec is one of the most important exhibitions in the region, and so is important to us for several reasons; It enables us to support our local partners and customers, and of course, it’s the ideal place to meet the customers of the future.”

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Enhanced security with S617 video door station

Enhanced security with S617 video door station
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 2: System Design

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 2: System Design

In case you missed it

Security predictions 2025: AI, drones, and retail innovations
Security predictions 2025: AI, drones, and retail innovations

With the year 2025 stretched out before us, there are many techniques one could use to predict what will happen in the new year. You might analyse historical data and analyse futur...

2024 was a big year for M&A in the security market
2024 was a big year for M&A in the security market

Big news on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) front is closing out 2024, a year in which several shifts changed the face of the physical security manufacturer community. Ann...

Anviz Global expands palm vein tech for security
Anviz Global expands palm vein tech for security

The pattern of veins in the hand contains unique information that can be used for identity. Blood flowing through veins in the human body can absorb light waves of specific wavelen...

Featured white papers
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
Honeywell GARD USB threat report 2024

Honeywell GARD USB threat report 2024

Download
The truth behind 9 mobile access myths

The truth behind 9 mobile access myths

Download
5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

Download
Physical access control

Physical access control

Download
Quick poll
What is the most significant challenge facing smart building security today?
More events news
Altronix unveils solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025

Altronix unveils solutions at Intersec Dubai 2025
Wavelynx sponsors ISC West concert featuring Gin Blossoms

Wavelynx sponsors ISC West concert featuring Gin Blossoms
FLIR showcases advanced security at Intersec 2025

FLIR showcases advanced security at Intersec 2025
Featured products
Climax Mobile Lite: Advanced Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)

Climax Mobile Lite: Advanced Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)
Milesight 4x5MP AI Multi-Directional Camera

Milesight 4x5MP AI Multi-Directional Camera
Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity

Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity