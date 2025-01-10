3DX-RAY Ltd has announced at Intersec the sale of a follow-on order for a ThreatScan® system for EOD operations in Ukraine. This sale is a double-digit order from an unnamed customer for units deployed on operations in that conflict zone.

Of the ThreatScan® systems on the show, this year is the 3DX-RAY ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) portable X-Ray System and the latest AS2 panel.

ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) is a robust amorphous silicon portable x-ray inspection system. It comprises, as standard, a detector panel with an imaging area of 430 mm x 347 mm, a new high penetration 150 kV generator, and a laptop along with batteries, chargers, the user-friendly ThreatSpect software, wireless communication and transport case.

The system is fully integrated, with a primary display, computer, communications and power supplies consolidated into a single, waterproof rugged case. A secondary display tablet offers high flexibility in deployment to meet a wide variety of user applications and threat scenarios.

The combination of technologies used in ThreatScan®-AS1(ISC) offers exceptional x-ray imaging performance, 3DX-RAY’s renowned advanced materials discrimination, and sophisticated image processing software.

ThreatScan®- AS2 is a smaller panel with all the benefits of its larger counterparts, but is specifically designed for use in restricted spaces, such as under car seats, in drawers or between panels and shelves.

3DX-RAY will also be promoting their AXIS™-CXi, a cabinet-based x-ray system for screening mail

These systems are ideal for the EOD community as well as border agencies, police and security services for the inspection of suspect bags and packages in locations such as mass transit rail and bus stations, shopping malls, airports, stadia and sports arenas.

3DX-RAY will also be promoting their AXIS™-CXi, a cabinet-based x-ray system for screening mail, parcels and small baggage for potentially harmful items and contraband. It is a mobile unit so can be relocated easily within buildings.

The CXi is unique in offering the 3DX-RAY’s aviation standard materials imaging capability in a mail screening cabinet scenario.

3DX-RAY Ltd, CEO, Vincent Deery said: “Intersec is one of the most important exhibitions in the region, and so is important to us for several reasons; It enables us to support our local partners and customers, and of course, it’s the ideal place to meet the customers of the future.”