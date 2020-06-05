Following on the success of its entertaining and informative ‘Virtual NAB Booth’, audio over IP solutions innovator, Barix will present its latest products for the professional Audio Visual (AV) market and host individual meetings with end users and systems integrators during its ‘Virtual InfoComm’ webinar event, slated to be held on June 22 and 24, 2020.
‘Virtual InfoComm’ webinar
“While we will miss not being able to meet with AV professionals, integrators, and partners face-to-face in Las Vegas this year, we look forward to engaging with them virtually,” said Manuel Merki, Head of Marketing at Barix.
Manuel adds, “Our Virtual NAB Booth for broadcasters was well received, and with more virtual event experience under our belts, our Virtual InfoComm may prove to be even better. With businesses starting to emerge from lockdowns and projects ramping back up around the world, this is a perfect time for end-users and integrators to learn what’s new from Barix and discuss their specific requirements with us one-on-one.”
Audio Visual solutions on display
A highlight of the webinar will be the full launch of Barix’s IP Former hardware
Barix will present its latest AV product news on June 22, 2020 in three sessions, allowing attendees around the world to choose the most convenient time slots for their region - 10:00 am CEST, 1:00 pm EDT (10:00 am PDT), and 5:00 pm SGT.
A highlight of the webinar will be the full launch of Barix’s IP Former hardware for transforming virtually any loudspeaker into an IP speaker, following its early preview at ISE.
SIP Audio Endpoint
Other featured products will include the SIP Audio Endpoint for bridging analogue audio with SIP-based phone systems, a new SDK available for the AudioPoint 3.0 low-latency, audio-to-mobile streaming platform, and enhancements to the company’s Simple Paging solution for fixed and mobile paging.
The company is also offering one-on-one, online meetings with Barix Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Reto Brader on June 24, 2020 to privately discuss specific topics, projects, and products of interest.