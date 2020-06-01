The 2021 edition of Saudi International Airshow will double in size, with more than 100,000 square metre surface exhibition space, two new exhibition halls, in addition to the existing hall and a static display. Despite COVID-19 and several months of slow business, many requests for exhibiting have been received as Saudi International Airshow will be the first airshow to be held in 2021, the organisers said.
Hosted by Saudi Aviation Club and held under the Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, Founder and Chairman of Saudi Aviation Club, Saudi International Airshow will take place at Thumamah Airport, Riyadh from 16 to 28 February 2021.
Aerospace products and services
For its second edition, Saudi International Airshow will introduce two new areas: Space & Satellite, and Aviation & Aerospace Cyber Security, and will host more than 500 international booths where exhibitors will showcase a full range of aerospace products and services. The exhibition will have stations located next to the runway to offer a full range of aircraft available for test flights.
World’s top aviation companies have confirmed their commitment to Saudi International Airshow 2021
The world’s top aerospace and aviation companies have confirmed their commitment to Saudi International Airshow 2021, the organisers added. International Pavilions, representing countries such as USA, France, UK, Russia, China, Czech Republic will have dedicated zones at the show. Saudi International Airshow has become one of the top Aviation & Aerospace events within the Middle East, as Saudi Arabia is the largest market within the region.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Saudi International Airshow connects the Aviation and Aerospace industry to Saudi Arabia. It provides the perfect platform to learn, network and conduct business across all areas of the industry and promote successful worldwide trade. The show will also provide an opportunity to meet the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) community and learn about UAV technology.
The outstanding 2019 edition established Saudi International Airshow as one of the key events within the aviation and aerospace industry. The first edition was attended by more than 20,000 people, featured more than 80 aircraft, 57 participating countries, and 267 local and international companies who signed 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).