Abloy UK has unveiled plans to hold its first ever virtual exhibition, Keyvolution, which will take place online on 8 July. With many exhibitions being postponed or cancelled in 2020, this initiative has been organised to meet the demand for online advice and information on security. It also aims to help visitors resolve current security issues and plan for future needs to ensure their building’s occupants and assets remain safe and secure.
The digital event will showcase innovative new products, as well as access control solutions for commercial buildings, education, hospitality, residential and healthcare. Featuring new products, live webinars, software demonstrations, live chats, videos and downloadable brochures, the exhibition has been designed to help participants resolve short term security issues while planning for the future as the world emerges from lockdown.
Real time access control
Other access control solutions will include Aperio, a wireless lock technology for hands free door opening
The event will provide information on ASSA ABLOY’s Incedo Business, the new universal ecosystem available from Abloy UK that combines software and hardware into one environment to deliver real time access control.
Other access control solutions will include Aperio, a wireless lock technology for hands free door opening, and SMARTair, an intelligent alternative to traditional access control systems that enables the user to send, revoke and update access permissions, restrict movement within a building and provide an audit trail.
Security access and control
Meanwhile, to share best practice on fire safety, the exhibition will also cover the Escape Door System, which is compliant with BE EN 13637, and its Electric Locks which are designed to meet and exceed test standards used in most European countries to ensure compliance on panic and emergency routes and dynamic lockdown.
Aaron Yule, Managing Director of Abloy UK, said: “With the postponement and cancellation of the major exhibitions in 2020, we wanted to create a digital event that would have something for everyone looking after commercial buildings. Abloy is a trusted partner of many, and we are always building upon our heritage and innovation in high-end security access and control. Now we are adding an exciting new digital dimension to our existing portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical products.”