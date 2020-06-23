ASIS International, the globally renowned association for security management professionals, has announced its decision to move Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2020 to a fully virtual experience, titled Global Security Exchange Plus (GSX+), which includes more than 80 industry renowned education sessions, a robust exhibition marketplace, and unique peer-to-peer networking opportunities.
Global Security Exchange Plus
Following months of careful evaluation of the risks associated with convening an event of 20,000 professionals from across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, ASIS leadership concluded that transitioning GSX to a virtual-only environment for its 2020 event was the correct course of action, in the best interests of its members, attendees, speakers, exhibitors, and the public.
Previously scheduled to take place from 21-23 September 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the new online GSX+ will bring together a global audience with live and on-demand features from 21-25 September 2020.
Virtual-only experience
“Launching GSX+ as a virtual-only experience will provide our members, exhibitors, sponsors and others with a one-of-a-kind approach that will advance security worldwide,” says Godfried Hendriks, CPP, President of the ASIS Global Board of Directors.
Godfried adds, “While circumstances dictate that we must forgo an in-person meeting this year, we are excited for GSX+ to deliver to a wider global audience the exceptional security networking, marketplace, education, and training that truly set GSX apart. There is a growing demand for a comprehensive experience that helps the entire security profession learn and grow together.”
Fully virtual forum for the global security community
GSX+ will deliver every element of a live event in an online environment: Community, Content, Commerce, and Connection. GSX+ provides a new, fully virtual forum for the global security community to connect and engage with live discussions on the most pressing industry issues, CPE-eligible education sessions, a robust marketplace, and peer-to-peer networking.
Unlike other security-industry events, GSX+ is produced by ASIS International, the world’s renowned association for security management professionals. By the industry and for the industry, GSX+ is where a global audience of top professionals and partners showcase their knowledge, products, and services through an easy-to-use, safe, and secure platform.
Workplace violence and behaviour detection
Topics of education sessions will range from workplace violence and behaviour detection to return to remote work, pandemic lessons learned and well-being of security personnel.
“We are pleased to unveil our new GSX+ model, which will deliver the same number of CPEs as GSX, more accessibility with a lower cost to participate, and will live online for several weeks after an initial 5-day live event,” Peter J. O’Neil, FASAE, CEO, ASIS International.
Peter adds, “It’s never been more important for organisations to focus on risk management and business continuity. GSX+ offers a new way for professionals to come together, discover new technologies and approaches, and dive into important discussions around global best practices.”