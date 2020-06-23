Milipol Qatar, the Middle East’s international event for homeland security and civil defence, which returns to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) in October, has attracted an international exhibitor line-up with global sector heavyweights signing up.
The exhibitor list for the biennial event shows confirmations from organisations across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK, Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East, Far East, and Indian Sub-continent.
Homeland security and civil defence sectors
“Many names from the homeland security and civil defence sectors are among the confirmations received and span a wide breadth of equipment, systems, product and consultancy offerings” explained Marie Lagrenée, Milipol Events Director.
Confirmed exhibitors include: fire and protection infrastructure support product and engineering systems suppliers; services and safety training consultants; manufacturers of access control, personal protection equipment manufacturers; authentication and cyber-security systems; risk assessment and crisis management advisors; fibres and fabric suppliers; producers of measurement and analysis, mobility and optronic equipment; communications and transmission systems as well as weapons and ammunition suppliers.
Confirmed international companies
Major players in the confirmed line-up include: Huawei Technologies of China; Turkey’s Ares Shipyard; the UK’s control room systems provider Winsted Limited; French microwave security experts MC2 Technologies; Italian encryption technologists Boole Server; Belgian relief-aid supplier Alpinter SA; German dangerous goods transporter Lufracom GmbH and one of the country’s personal protective equipment manufacturers Haix Schuhe Produktions Und Vertriebs as well as Danish surveillance technology pioneer Covidence A/S.
The staging of 13th Milipol Qatar is in line with the Government of Qatar’s overarching master plan for the gradual lifting of COVID-19 prevention restrictions which allows the staging of business gatherings, including exhibitions and conferences from September 1.
The event, which is under the patronage of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, is organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in partnership with Paris-based international event organiser Comexposium, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol, the consulting and service company of the French ministry of the Interior.
Middle East security market
October’s Milipol Qatar is shaping up to be a window into a Middle East security market which is undergoing rapid transformation driven by technological advancements and by increased homeland health and safety requirements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We can expect the release of a host of new cross-border health protection technology to provide heightened national health and safety and address concerns which have arisen as a result of COVID-19. These will be concerns which will need to be addressed if the Middle East is to realise its ambitions for the staging of major international events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022,” explained Milipol Events Director Marie Lagrenée. “Milipol Qatar will be the first Post-pandemic homeland security event to be staged and the first forum to ably address these concerns.”
Dialogues, case studies and debates
A powerful Milipol Qatar knowledge-sharing program will feature dialogues, case studies and debates on the industry’s expanding challenges and opportunities.
Milipol Qatar 2020 is expected to welcome over 200 exhibitors and close to 8,000 visitors. The event’s online registration platform for both exhibitors, and industry professional visitors, who enter free-of-charge, is open on the Milipol Qatar 2020 website.