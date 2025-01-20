The Keyholding Company (TKC), a tech-enabled security services company, has officially become B Corp Certified.

It joins a global community of around 9,000 businesses dedicated to meeting high standards of environmental and social impact.

Ethical business practice

B Corp is a global standard for ethical business practice established by B Lab. This non-profit organisation is working towards a common vision of “business as a force for good”.

Being B Corp Certified represents a commitment to operating with transparency and accountability, in which businesses must balance profit with purpose. For TKC, this certification affirms its commitment to ethical practices, sustainability, and driving positive impact within the security industry.

Evaluation and ESG initiatives

TKC believes that exceptional security services can coexist with a commitment to protecting people and the planet

To achieve certification, TKC underwent B Lab's rigorous B Impact Assessment, which evaluates performance across five key areas: Governance, Environment, Workers, Community, and Customers.

TKC believes that exceptional security services can coexist with a commitment to protecting people and the planet. Therefore, it saw achieving B Corp Certification as the ideal framework for uniting the many ESG initiatives it already had in place.

Sustainability, and community impact

This belief drives their commitment to impactful actions, such as introducing an electric vehicle fleet within their London Operations, implementing transparent emissions reporting, fostering active ED&I strategies geared towards personal and professional development (like the award-nominated My TKC Journey initiative), and championing local businesses via their service partner network.

“Our B Corp Certification highlights that the security industry can and should take ethics, sustainability, and community impact seriously," says Charlie Gordon Lennox, TKC’s CEO.

Operational excellence

“There is an increasing call for responsible practices. We want to show that upholding high ethical standards while maintaining operational excellence is possible.”

Maintaining the certification requires ongoing commitment, with companies needing to re-certify every three years and publish annual Impact Reports, detailing how they track against various assessment criteria and sustainability objectives. So, TKC has still more work ahead. While proud of reaching this milestone, they are committed to continually raising standards and pursuing their vision of an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable security industry.