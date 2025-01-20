Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

The Keyholding Company (TKC), a tech-enabled security services company, has officially become B Corp Certified.

It joins a global community of around 9,000 businesses dedicated to meeting high standards of environmental and social impact.

Ethical business practice

B Corp is a global standard for ethical business practice established by B Lab. This non-profit organisation is working towards a common vision of “business as a force for good”.

Being B Corp Certified represents a commitment to operating with transparency and accountability, in which businesses must balance profit with purpose. For TKC, this certification affirms its commitment to ethical practices, sustainability, and driving positive impact within the security industry.

Evaluation and ESG initiatives

TKC believes that exceptional security services can coexist with a commitment to protecting people and the planet

To achieve certification, TKC underwent B Lab's rigorous B Impact Assessment, which evaluates performance across five key areas: Governance, Environment, Workers, Community, and Customers.

TKC believes that exceptional security services can coexist with a commitment to protecting people and the planet. Therefore, it saw achieving B Corp Certification as the ideal framework for uniting the many ESG initiatives it already had in place.

Sustainability, and community impact

This belief drives their commitment to impactful actions, such as introducing an electric vehicle fleet within their London Operations, implementing transparent emissions reporting, fostering active ED&I strategies geared towards personal and professional development (like the award-nominated My TKC Journey initiative), and championing local businesses via their service partner network.

Our B Corp Certification highlights that the security industry can and should take ethics, sustainability, and community impact seriously," says Charlie Gordon Lennox, TKC’s CEO.

Operational excellence

There is an increasing call for responsible practices. We want to show that upholding high ethical standards while maintaining operational excellence is possible.”

Maintaining the certification requires ongoing commitment, with companies needing to re-certify every three years and publish annual Impact Reports, detailing how they track against various assessment criteria and sustainability objectives. So, TKC has still more work ahead. While proud of reaching this milestone, they are committed to continually raising standards and pursuing their vision of an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable security industry.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Revolutionise security management: A tour of Wavestore's Health Monitor

Revolutionise security management: A tour of Wavestore's Health Monitor
Enhanced security with S617 video door station

Enhanced security with S617 video door station
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.

In case you missed it

Genetec innovations transform MENA security at Intersec 2025
Genetec innovations transform MENA security at Intersec 2025

Genetec Inc., the global pioneer in enterprise physical security software, will demonstrate the latest innovations in advanced physical security solutions designed to meet the regi...

2025 Access Control Solutions: Key trends & Innovations
2025 Access Control Solutions: Key trends & Innovations

Access control solutions will continue their evolution in 2025 as organisations assess and adapt to dynamic and increasingly dangerous threats. Trends to watch include the growing...

ASSA ABLOY at BAU 2025: Smart building innovations
ASSA ABLOY at BAU 2025: Smart building innovations

ASSA ABLOY is excited to announce its participation in BAU 2025, the world's pioneering trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems. This prestigious event, held at Messe M...

Featured white papers
Maximising security and performance

Maximising security and performance

Download
Guide for HAAS: New choice of SMB security system

Guide for HAAS: New choice of SMB security system

Download
Security practices for hotels

Security practices for hotels

Download
Access control system planning phase 2

Access control system planning phase 2

Download
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
Quick poll
What is the most significant challenge facing smart building security today?
More corporate news
Entrust leads Frost Radar for CIAM innovation in 2024

Entrust leads Frost Radar for CIAM innovation in 2024
Elite video guarding shatters 2024 crime prevention records

Elite video guarding shatters 2024 crime prevention records
Omnilert's layered solution for mitigating gun violence

Omnilert's layered solution for mitigating gun violence
Featured products
Climax Mobile Lite: Advanced Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)

Climax Mobile Lite: Advanced Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)
Milesight 4x5MP AI Multi-Directional Camera

Milesight 4x5MP AI Multi-Directional Camera
Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity

Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity