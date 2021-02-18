Strategic Security Solutions (S3), the provider of information security consulting services for identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk and compliance, and SAP Security, announces it has formed an advisory board to provide support and guidance for S3’s strategic growth initiatives.
The initial members include two widely renowned cybersecurity industry experts, Peter Tran and Michael Brown, Rear Admiral, USN (Retired), who will apply their experience to help S3 identify new strategic and tactical identity security solution opportunities and provide expert guidance on growth execution and customer delivery excellence.
Information security challenges
“We are proud to welcome two highly esteemed cybersecurity experts to our growing advisory board roster,” said Johanna Renee Baum, CPA, CISA, CEO and founder of S3. “At S3, we define ourselves by the experience and strength of our consultants. Tran and Brown’s technical backgrounds and deep knowledge of the cybersecurity space will bolster our group of experts and the innovative approaches we take to solving complex information security challenges and producing strategic results.”
Tran is currently CISO and head of cyber and product security solutions at InferSight, responsible for global product security, breach response, enterprise active cyber defence operations and applied counter threat innovation, techniques, tactics, and analysis. He possesses more than 20 years of demonstrated field experience focused on developing, implementing, and growing cutting-edge cyber counter threat and exploitation solutions to address new innovations, applications, and applied cybersecurity defence methods.
Cyber defence operations
Prior to InferSight, Tran was vice president for Worldpay’s cyber defence operations and security strategy. He was founder, general manager, and senior director for RSA Security’s Advanced Cyber Defense (ACD) practice where he focused on next-generation information security operations designs, tactical field deployments, exploitation discovery and response solutions.
Brown is the founder and president of Spinnaker Security LLC and managing partner at Resilient Advisors. Prior to his current position, he was president of RSA Federal LLC and vice president/general manager Global Public Sector of RSA Security LLC, where he oversaw RSA Information Technology, Security and Enterprise Risk Management portfolios.
Cybersecurity mission activities
Brown joined RSA after a career of more than 31 years in the United States Navy, where he held leadership positions within the Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding cybersecurity.
His last position on active duty was as the director, cybersecurity coordination for DOD and DHS, where he was responsible for increasing interdepartmental collaboration in strategic planning for the nation’s cybersecurity, mutual support for cybersecurity capabilities development, and synchronisation of current operational cybersecurity mission activities. “I am incredibly excited to be working with S3 as a member of its advisory board,” said Michael Brown.
Delivering innovative solutions
“The vision and capabilities that S3 brings to today’s complex situations are exactly what is necessary to solve the business and security problems of today and tomorrow. Their wealth of experience in delivering innovative solutions to their customers will allow them to continue to grow and ensure their critical place in the cybersecurity and IAM ecosystem.”
“S3 is in a unique position as an industry leader within the IAM solutions space,” said Peter Tran. “Their proven IAM strategic approach, designs, and implementations across multiple technology platforms has proven to stand the test of time for some of the most notable Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies around the word. I am thrilled to be a member of S3’s advisory board as the demand for IAM solutions continues to accelerate.”