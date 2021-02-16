Butterfield Business Park, a multi-purpose modern development, has enhanced its security measures with the latest fibre optic network, smart CCTV and deep learning analytics technology, specified, installed and maintained by Amthal Fire and Security.
Luton based Butterfield Business Park, managed by leading UK commercial and residential real estate consultancy, Lambert Smith Hampton, covers a total site area of 24 acres and is home to a range of high-quality commercial buildings.
With extensive expansion plans already in place, the site needed to ensure utmost security. While the existing system was being managed on-site, Amthal, with which Lambert Smith Hampton had an existing relationship, was asked to review the security arrangements with a view to update and accommodate the need for a scalable solution.
IP CCTV technology
Amthal’s solution supports 24-hour security across the site that can be remotely monitored Amthal installed a specialist fibre optic network across the entire site to enable high-speed transmission and future expansion of the system. IP CCTV technology was also specified, incorporating state-of-the-art Dahua fully functioning cameras, to support facial recognition and IR distances of up to 500m coverage, together with deep-learning based auto-tracking and perimeter protection.
Featuring Starlight+ technology as the gold standard in low light performance, the new system enables smart monitoring across the site with clear and relevant images. Together with automatic number-plate recognition cameras positioned at the entrance and exit, Amthal’s solution supports 24-hour security across the site that can be remotely monitored.
Reviewing security
“Butterfield Business Park is a busy development, day and night, designed purposely as a multi-purpose business and leisure site. When it comes to reviewing security, we needed to balance a welcoming feel with the need to ensure peace of mind for all our residents and guests, but also ensure any new system was scalable to suit the ambitious expansion plans,” says Kelly Cartwright, Regional Facilities Manager at Lambert Smith Hampton.
“We have an established relationship with Amthal, and were keen to get their views on how best to update the systems across the site. They diligently presented a high specification solution that demonstrated knowledge and offered much more than we considered feasible. The extensive capability of the CCTV solution is particularly effective for providing clear and relevant images, regardless of lighting conditions, time-of-day or object movement. Installation was seamless and ongoing maintenance has been fantastic, with nothing being too much trouble.”
Partnership
Butterfield Business Park is an extensive site that requires remote monitoring on a 24 / 7 / 365 basis Amthal is now working in partnership with the facilities management team on a maintenance contract with Butterfield Business Park.
In this, offering reliable servicing to preserve the integrity of the system and ensure continued protection to the highest level, while also responding to changes required to specification and preparing for the extension plans to the site.
24/7 Remote monitoring
Paul Rosenthal, Amthal Sales Director added, “Butterfield Business Park is an extensive site that requires remote monitoring on a 24 / 7 / 365 basis. And together with its mixed-use development and expansion plans, any security installation has to carefully consider the different scenarios across the site and differentiate what is expected activity by day and night, with an ability to act fast.”
“We worked closely with the team to understand the site logistics and specified using the latest technology from our industry-leading partners to create a solution that achieves requirements, both now and in the future. There are also clear benefits for the security and facilities team who can monitor activity remotely at all times, with clear visibility on activity and alarms triggered by target types (human and vehicle,) reducing false alarms. Combined together, the solution really does offer complete peace of mind for the benefit of all who work and visit this prestigious business park.”