BCD International, the global video data infrastructure front-runner, announced the opening of the BCD International Inc. Netherlands Build Centre, located in the southern Netherlands. Building on the unrivalled resources and services made possible by its partnership with Dell EMC, BCD is further strengthening this relationship with the opening of manufacturing facilities in key foreign markets throughout 2021.
The strategic proximity of the Netherlands Build Centre to central Europe sets the stage for a superior product and rapid distribution throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Expanding business offerings
Growing business in training, service and support in video surveillance, analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence solutions to more customers The BCD Netherlands Centre expands BCD’s offerings, training, service and support in video surveillance, analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence solutions to more customers. Expanding BCD’s manufacturing from the U.S. to Europe also reinforces the company’s OEM partnership with Dell by allowing broader reach in assisting local Dell customers and independent security integrators.
“As cliché as it sounds, it truly is a win-win for us. Opening the Netherlands Build Centre enables us to quickly deliver our superior surveillance solutions to our mutual customers within the European region, as well as locally support our strong Nordic and UK base of customers,” said Jeff Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of BCD.
Surveillance equipment
BCD and Dell will continue to pool their strengths in technology effectively through the Netherlands Build Centre to meet mutual customer security needs. This is made possible through BCD’s powerful procurement system that runs through Dell’s EMEA region, which will create high efficiency in surveillance equipment production, distribution and education.
“We are enthusiastic about BCD bringing their unique technology into the European marketplace and delivering these high-availability solutions to our customer base. Expanding these capabilities in the region will bring a new level of support and innovation to the region,” said Kyle Dufresne, Dell Technologies – OEM Solutions.
Video surveillance solutions
BCD focuses on the creation of high-quality video surveillance solutions to suit customer needs As the global market for advanced storage solutions continues to expand, BCD’s focus on creating concentrated regional centres drives the creation of high-quality video surveillance solutions that suit a wide range of customer needs.
“Moving our product production into the Netherlands Build Centre gives BCD a technology hub in the region, with localised revenue flow, support, and delivery—all while maintaining our standards of quality and innovation.” Jeff Burgess Chief Executive Officer, BCD International, Inc.
Infrastructure and expansion
Located in Tilburg, Netherlands, the Netherlands Build Centre is 600 metres (6,450 square feet) in size and is TAPA A and ISO270001 certified for ultimate security. The hub will work in sync with Gary Sykes, BCD’s UK-based Regional Sales Director, and features workspaces for Implementation Engineers and System Engineers. The centre has also been certified in Midrange Storage and Server services, as well as Converged Infrastructure.
The Netherlands Build Centre is the second of multiple manufacturing and engineering centres that will be introduced in 2021. Later this month, BCD will also open a centre in Mexico City that will extend security servicing throughout Latin America. This will be followed by the anticipated opening of additional build centres within the APAC region in quarter two, as well as business sales offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.