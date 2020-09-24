Inner Range is reminding customers with Concept systems that its stock of parts is rapidly depleting with some items now down to single figures.
The security system designer and manufacturer first announced its Concept system was nearing End of Life in November 2018. Many customers have migrated easily to Inner Range’s Integriti product at only a fraction of the cost of an entire system replacement.
But the company says it’s concerned some customers have not yet migrated and may find themselves in a difficult situation when replacements are required if parts have become obsolete.
Close to stock exhaustion
We are now urging any remaining Concept customers to migrate to Integriti, which is easy, efficient and cost-effective"
Tim Northwood, General Manager at Inner Range, said: “We want to support our customers as much as we possibly can. But the reality is that very soon we won’t have replacement parts available. For some items, we’re already close to stock exhaustion.”
“Our technical support will continue to try to assist customers. But there’s a risk we might not be able to supply service replacements in the near future. Ultimately, that could put people and places at risk if their security system isn’t functioning properly.”
“We are now urging any remaining Concept customers to migrate to Integriti, which is easy, efficient and extremely cost-effective, and will secure their system for the long term.”
Cost effective migration
Integriti is ideal for managing and controlling single and multiple sites at local, national and global levels
Integriti is ideal for managing and controlling single and multiple sites at local, national and global levels. Benefits for Concept users migrating to Integriti include more integrations with current manufacturers for security, building automation, people and business continuity processes, superb graphics, enhanced reporting, more flexibility around global programming and permissions as well as being compatible with current and future IT platforms, such as Windows and Vista.
Inner Range’s Integriti
Concept 2000 was Inner Range’s flagship product, first launched in 1989. It was designed by three of the four founders of Inner Range: Doug Frazer, David Baughan, and Alan Winch. The system was updated to the Concept 3000 and later the Concept 4000, which have been installed around the globe.
However, the system’s underlying technology is no longer economical to maintain in comparison with modern platforms like Integriti. Concept systems use Insight software. Insight follows the same End of Life timeline as Concept.
Inner Range has been a world provider in the design and manufacture of intelligent security solutions since it was established in 1988. More than 150,000 Inner Range systems have been installed in over 30 countries. Customers include hospitals and high-security units, colleges, distribution centres and pharmaceutical companies, government and critical national infrastructure.