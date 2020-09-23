Geoff Slagle, a globally-known patron and spokesperson for mobile driver’s licence (mDL) technology, has been appointed as President and Chief Business Development Officer of Scytáles AB.
The former director of Identity Management for the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) will help guide both Scytáles and its global mDL partner, GET Group, in establishing a position for ISO-compliant mobile driver’s licences and mobile IDs.
Mobile identity technology
Geoff Slagle has more than 23 years of identity management experience. Since 2008 he has been directing AAMVA’s identity management program, including its mDL activities and managing its Electronic Identity and Joint mDL working groups. Mr. Slagle coordinated with the DMV of the Netherlands; the National Police Agency of Japan; and AAMVA (including seven of its jurisdictions) on mDL proof-of-concept.
For the past four years he has also chaired the ANSI committee (INCITS DL) responsible for driver licence standardisation, including mDL. GET Group, together with its affiliate GET Group North America, and Scytáles AB partnered to develop a mobile identity technology platform that is fully compliant with the 18013-5 standard, which specifies technical and interoperability requirements for mDLs.
Highly-regarded champions
Mr. Slagle is one of the most recognised and highly-regarded champions of mobile driver’s license adoption"
The companies work in close collaboration to make this technology available across the world and to educate the market on the importance of the cryptographic proof of ID provided by ISO 18013-5.
“Mr. Slagle is one of the most recognised and highly-regarded champions of mobile driver’s licence adoption and has been instrumental in coordinating and publishing AAMVA’s guidelines and model legislation around the subject,” said Alex Kambanis, president and managing director, GET Group North America.
Global identification standards
“We are thrilled to have him supporting our efforts in North America in particularly, via his new role with our partner Scytáles. Like us, Geoff recognises the importance of 18013-5 standardisation for mDLs to be truly trusted around the world and appreciates that GET and Scytales are the experts in ISO 18013-5 implementation.”
“I am optimistic about the future of digital identity and impressed by the global partnership Scytáles and GET Group have formed to produce mDLs that can be issued and used everywhere thanks to compliance with global identification standards,” said Geoff.
Significant financial investment
“I have spent the last decade assisting with the creation and shaping of policies and standards that make possible the implementation of mDL. I now want to apply myself and invest in the execution of those in a practical way and know that Scytáles and GET Group are poised to accomplish this better than anyone to the benefit of billions of individuals that currently hold a driver licence and the potential to possess a mDL.”
“The two companies have made significant financial investment into the technology and are ready to go right now with standing up mDL capabilities for issuing authorities. I look forward to working together with GET in my new capacity as President and Chief Business Development Officer of Scytáles AB to make the promise of efficient, secure, and affordable mDLs possible for everyone.”