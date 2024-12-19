Onity, a global pioneer in electronic access solutions and mobile credentialing and a Honeywell brand, announces the expansion of its partnership with Extra Space Storage, Inc., the largest self-storage company in the United States.

Onity and Extra Space Storage are advancing storage unit access across the country with next-generation mobile access technology, allowing customers to enter storage units quickly and safely without a traditional lock and key.

Onity's Passport locking solution

Successfully ended field trials and growth site installations at Extra Space Storage areas across the US

The two companies have been working together to integrate Onity’s pioneering DirectKey technology into Extra Space Storage’s customer mobile app and to trial Onity’s newly released Passport locking solution.

Now, they’ve successfully completed field trials and expansion site installations at Extra Space Storage locations across the U.S.

"By integrating Onity's smart locks into our storage units and Onity's DirectKey mobile access technology into our customer mobile app, we're enhancing the tenant and facility operator experience, while increasing security, convenience and operational efficiency," said James Hafen, Vice President of Product, Extra Space Storage, adding "We look forward to bringing Onity's Passport locking solution to additional locations in the future."

New industry standards for security

In its testing, Onity’s Passport solution facilitated nearly 5000 door openings with the locks demonstrating a reliability rate of 99.8%, and overall system availability of 99.9%. Additionally, the projected battery life for the installed locks is over 5 years, an increase from the original projection of 3 years.

"These field trials have been critical to ensuring the safety and reliability of our mobile access solutions for Extra Space Storage users," said Fayyad Sbaihat, President, Onity, adding "Together, we’re setting new industry standards for security and convenience in self-storage solutions, ensuring the protection of people’s most valuable, essential items."

This collaboration underscores Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation.