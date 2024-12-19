Related Links

Onity, a global pioneer in electronic access solutions and mobile credentialing and a Honeywell brand, announces the expansion of its partnership with Extra Space Storage, Inc., the largest self-storage company in the United States.

Onity and Extra Space Storage are advancing storage unit access across the country with next-generation mobile access technology, allowing customers to enter storage units quickly and safely without a traditional lock and key. 

Onity's Passport locking solution

Successfully ended field trials and growth site installations at Extra Space Storage areas across the US

The two companies have been working together to integrate Onity’s pioneering DirectKey technology into Extra Space Storage’s customer mobile app and to trial Onity’s newly released Passport locking solution.

Now, they’ve successfully completed field trials and expansion site installations at Extra Space Storage locations across the U.S.

"By integrating Onity's smart locks into our storage units and Onity's DirectKey mobile access technology into our customer mobile app, we're enhancing the tenant and facility operator experience, while increasing security, convenience and operational efficiency," said James Hafen, Vice President of Product, Extra Space Storage, adding "We look forward to bringing Onity's Passport locking solution to additional locations in the future."

New industry standards for security

In its testing, Onity’s Passport solution facilitated nearly 5000 door openings with the locks demonstrating a reliability rate of 99.8%, and overall system availability of 99.9%. Additionally, the projected battery life for the installed locks is over 5 years, an increase from the original projection of 3 years.

"These field trials have been critical to ensuring the safety and reliability of our mobile access solutions for Extra Space Storage users," said Fayyad Sbaihat, President, Onity, adding "Together, we’re setting new industry standards for security and convenience in self-storage solutions, ensuring the protection of people’s most valuable, essential items."

This collaboration underscores Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Enhanced security with S617 video door station

Enhanced security with S617 video door station
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 1: Overview and Basics.
Remote Guarding Video Series Part 2: System Design

Remote Guarding Video Series Part 2: System Design

In case you missed it

Anviz Global expands palm vein tech for security
Anviz Global expands palm vein tech for security

The pattern of veins in the hand contains unique information that can be used for identity. Blood flowing through veins in the human body can absorb light waves of specific wavelen...

Bosch sells security unit to Triton for growth
Bosch sells security unit to Triton for growth

Bosch is selling its Building Technologies division’s product business for security and communications technology to the European investment firm Triton. The transaction enc...

In age of misinformation, SWEAR embeds proof of authenticity into video data
In age of misinformation, SWEAR embeds proof of authenticity into video data

The information age is changing. Today, we are at the center of addressing one of the most critical issues in the digital age: the misinformation age. While most awareness of thi...

Featured white papers
Palm vein recognition

Palm vein recognition

Download
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
Physical access control

Physical access control

Download
5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

5 surprising findings from OT vulnerability assessments

Download
Honeywell GARD USB threat report 2024

Honeywell GARD USB threat report 2024

Download
Quick poll
What is the most significant challenge facing smart building security today?
More corporate news
Gallagher Security, a landmark year of innovation 2024

Gallagher Security, a landmark year of innovation 2024
SailPoint partners with Imprivata for identity security

SailPoint partners with Imprivata for identity security
AI leadership: Alibaba Cloud in Forrester Wave Q4 report

AI leadership: Alibaba Cloud in Forrester Wave Q4 report
Featured products
Dahua 4MP WizColor Bullet Camera with Fixed-Focal and WizSense AI

Dahua 4MP WizColor Bullet Camera with Fixed-Focal and WizSense AI
Hikvision WonderHub: Interactive Displays for Collaboration

Hikvision WonderHub: Interactive Displays for Collaboration
Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity

Verkada GC31 Cellular Gateway for Seamless Device Connectivity