With schools and universities reopening across the country, the safety of students and staff has never been more important. Security expert Mul-T-Lock recognises that every educational facility has a different security requirement and effective management of everyone who comes and goes is paramount, not only to save time and expense, but to also tighten security.
For schools that are looking to upgrade or extend their current master key suite, Mul-T-Lock offers a wide range of cost effective solutions to address the varying needs of education buildings.
Providing enhanced security
These incorporate patented mechanical and electro-mechanical technology, providing enhanced security with increased control over access; at the same time reducing the number of keys that can be lost or stolen. Mul-T-Lock’s master key platforms are customisable depending on requirements, with a wide range of products including various lock and cylinder types.
Mul-T-Lock has also recently launched a new antibacterial key solution
The system is designed to serve dynamic and growing environments, so each master key solution is scalable to suit an education building’s needs both today and in the future. Mul-T-Lock has also recently launched a new antibacterial key solution, providing a more hygienic solution for education applications. The keys feature an antibacterial plastic head that contain an agent that suppresses the growth and spread of unwanted bacteria.
Lower bacterial contamination
The new keys have been successfully tested to ISO 22196, showing significantly lower bacterial contamination compared to other keys. If education facilities want to move away from mechanical to an access control solution, Mul-T-Lock specialises in a number of systems that can help. Mul-T-Lock also recognises that whilst access control is a fundamental element of security in higher education especially, many aging systems urgently need to be upgraded.
According to a recent survey, higher education security and IT professionals are ready to embrace more modern technology as a way of improving the experience for students and staff. The findings showed that over half (54.2%) of respondents want to unify their access control credentials to support multiple applications whilst 44% want better integration with other security systems.
Wireless locking system
With SMARTair®, lost cards can be cancelled, and replacement cards reprogrammed for increased security
Now that education buildings should provide a safe and hygienic environment with reduced touch-points for pupils and staff, Mul-T-Lock’s SMARTair® access control system replaces keys with a wireless locking system operated by smartcards and even smartphones when used in conjunction with Mul-T-Lock’s Openow™ app.
With SMARTair®, lost cards can be cancelled, and replacement cards reprogrammed for increased security. The system can be tailored to meet each building’s needs and can be reprogrammed using the latest in access control management software as those needs evolve, without having to replace any physical locking systems – making it a cost effective and straightforward solution for all education buildings.
Controlling access rights
With no hardwiring, the system can be installed at low cost with minimal disruption to education facilities. Designated system managers can also monitor and control access rights – allowing personnel access when needed and revoking access once it is no longer required. By utilising the Openow™ app, facilities managers and security administrators can instantly send, revoke or update virtual keys from the designated SMARTair® software or web browser allowing staff to access specific buildings or rooms via their smartphone.
System managers can be anywhere in the world when controlling access rights; making the whole process more convenient and secure for everyone. This also significantly reduces whole life costing, as it removes the need to replace key cards when they are misplaced.