Globally renowned access control manufacturer, Inner Range is offering customers the ability to identify close contacts of anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases, by generating detailed reports of where the infected person has been and who else has been near them.
Contact tracing
The contact tracing report can be generated and shared quickly and easily. It can show which doors an infected user has passed through, how much time they spent in each area, what time they badged a reader and which other users were near them, up to 15 minutes before the infected person arrived and 60 minutes after they left the area.
Furthermore, the report is completely customisable and multiple variations can be saved to ensure operators have what they need for a range of requirements. Inner Range General Manager, Tim Northwood, said “Organisations around the globe are struggling with the challenges raised by the COVID-19 global pandemic. One way in which Inner Range can help address some of these issues is by assisting organisations to design safer work environments for their staff and customers.”
He adds, “The company also aims to provide a robust contract tracing report will help organisations quickly identify users who could be at risk and interrupt the spread of infection.”
Integriti integrated access control system
The contact trace report is available via Inner Range’s intelligent integrated access control and security system, Integriti, for customers using Integriti Business and Integriti Corporate software editions.
The reports can be generated and displayed directly within Integriti and displayed on the operator’s screen in a user-friendly format. The report can be saved in PDF, Excel, CSV, Text, Image or RTF formats along with more advanced options such as generating HTML, or creating everything needed for a MHL single page website.
Specific access permissions and area counting features
Inner Range access systems can provide specific access permissions for each area of a building
In addition, Inner Range access systems can provide specific access permissions for each area of a building and include area counting to monitor and limit the number of users in a particular area. This is available for Enterprise-level Integriti as well as Inner Range’s Entry-level system, Inception.
Occupancy thresholds can be set for a whole building, specific area, individual offices or rooms, car parks and lifts. Once the level is reached further users’ permissions are suspended until the occupancy count has a spare space.
Real-time monitoring and alerts
All information about occupancy can be transmitted to the site health and safety manager for real-time monitoring and alerts. A report can be run at any time to confirm the occupancy status of any designated area.
Inner Range is a globally renowned company in the design and manufacture of intelligent security solutions, since it was established in 1988. More than 150,000 Inner Range systems have been installed in over 30 countries. Customers include hospitals and high-security units, colleges, distribution centres, pharmaceutical companies, government and critical national infrastructure.