Mul-T-Lock announces that it will be sponsoring the year 2020’s National Home Security Month (NHSM), to help raise awareness of home security amongst homeowners in order to drive business for local locksmiths across the country.
NHSM is an annual campaign that runs throughout October and the year 2020 is themed: ‘You call it home, we keep it secure’. The campaign offers advice, breaks down technical jargon, and debunks security myths for consumers across the UK, all whilst helping to drive demand for security products and locksmith services nationwide.
NHSM campaign theme
Week one of the NHSM campaign is entitled: ‘You call it home, we keep it locked’, and focuses on the importance of locking solutions; educating consumers on how to stay up-to-date with relevant security standards.
Recent statistics have shown that around 76% of domestic burglaries are made via a door, with a forced lock and an unlocked door being the top two most common methods of door entry1. This alone proves that there is more to be done to educate consumers on home security, especially when it comes to properly securing external doors of a property.
Change locks
Experts at Mul-T-Lock are advising that to prevent unwanted access, homeowners should change locks as soon as possible after moving into a new home, and then again every five years, for added peace of mind.
Mul-T-Lock is putting a big focus on consumers getting in touch with their local locksmith each time they want to change their locks – highlighting the cost and time saving benefits involved, as well as the unrivalled advice they would get from an approved locksmith’s extensive knowledge and experience.
Break Secure® 3DS
Mul-T-Lock hope to use the NHSM campaign to keep homeowners informed on the best security products and practices, and when it comes to choosing which door cylinder to opt for, Mul-T-Lock offers the original, and the best. The brand is promoting its coveted Break Secure® 3DS anti-snap cylinder, specifically designed to help locksmiths meet consumer demand for high security locks.
The brand also offers a one keyed house solution encompassing the Break Secure® 3DS cylinder
Having excelled in recent tests, the Break Secure® 3DS has surpassed the British Standard Kitemark BS EN 1303:2015 test by over a million cycles, as well as meeting TS007 3 star standard and undergoing rigorous independent testing by the Master Locksmiths Association to meet the Sold Secure Diamond SS312 standard – offering the very best protection in lock security.
Features
The Break Secure® 3DS cylinder offers three separate lines of defence, enabling locksmiths to offer customers an innovative solution with an unrivalled level of security that will deter even the most resolute intruder:
- A sacrificial end – designed to snap to protect against lock-snapping; the most common form of entry to a property
- Bump resistant – many cylinders can be easily ‘bumped’ (inserting and tapping an illegal key to release the cam and open the door), but the Break Secure® 3DS is proven to resist this
- Drill resistant – engineered using high strength material and robust construction to withstand prolonged drilling
In addition to these lines of defence, the Mul-T-Lock Break Secure® 3DS cylinder boasts anti-screw and anti-pick protection, with the key or thumb turn still operational internally, even after the cylinder has been attacked. The brand also offers a one keyed house solution encompassing the Break Secure® 3DS cylinder, with patented keys that only Mul-T-Lock Approved Locksmiths can cut.
Ten-year guarantee
Claire Blakemore, Managing Director for Mul-T-Lock UK comments: “NHSM takes place at exactly the right time of the year, with figures showing that burglaries spike by as much as 25% in the autumn and winter months. Here at Mul-T-Lock we are encouraging homeowners to act now and get in touch with their local locksmith, and as consumers become more aware of the importance of home security, the Break Secure® 3DS cylinder offers locksmiths a key weapon in the battle against domestic break-ins. In fact, we are so confident that this product will provide maximum protection to a home, that we’re offering a full ten-year guarantee.”