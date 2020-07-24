A hotel environment is fast-paced and ever-changing, with staff and guests coming and going 24 hours a day. Despite this, it is a business owner’s job to ensure that the building - and everyone in it - is safe and secure.
CLIQ® technology from security provider Mul-T-Lock offers a smart security solution for all types of hotels, resorts, holiday parks, B&Bs and short-break properties.
eCLIQ for hotel chains and resorts
Mul-T-Lock’s eCLIQ access control system utilises CLIQ® technology to allow hotel chains and holiday park resorts to manage access permissions remotely, from one central location, anywhere in the world. This includes the ability to schedule individual access permissions for each key, as well as to provide time-limited access.
This is ideal for hotel chains with complex access and security requirements, as it allows tailored access for members of staff who may be coming and going at various times of the day, and also enables administrators to grant time-limited access to contractors and delivery drivers.
If a key is lost or a member of staff leaves, access can also be revoked, which is particularly useful for chains and parks with a high staff turnover, or those that employ seasonal staff for busier times of the year. This not only offers enhanced security but also significantly reduces whole life costing, as it removes the need to replace physical locks; and keys can be validated daily, weekly or monthly to keep them continuously secure.
The system’s audit trail capabilities also allow business owners to access comprehensive data illustrating who accesses which lock and when; ideal for those who are concerned about staff shrinkage or those who want to determine who should have access to certain assets.
Working on a modular system, eCLIQ locks are quick and easy to install with no cabling required. Not only is maintenance not required for up to 200,000 cycles, but key batteries are also fast and easy to replace once every 30,000 operations, at a nominal cost to the business, with no need for specialist tools.
CLIQ Go for B&Bs and short-break properties
Just one key can access doors, cupboards, elevators, machines and many other locking devices
With short-break properties, access is needed by a variety of personnel who all have their own individual requirements. Business owners, delivery drivers, cleaning staff and of course guests themselves, are just a few examples of people who each require specific access permissions.
Mul-T-Lock’s CLIQ Go access control system allows small to medium-sized short-break property owners to remotely manage security ‘on the go’. It boasts all the benefits of eCLIQ, but can be managed by a designated administrator via the CLIQ Go app.
This includes the ability to schedule individual access permissions for each key, provide time-limited access, and revoke access to particular keys as and when needed - making it particularly useful for properties that have a constant turnover of guests.
One key for multiple access devices
The high security locks are easy to configure, are suitable for all door types and can be easily fitted by a local locksmith. With no cabling, the cylinders can be retrofit to existing doors without causing any mess or disruption.
All eCLIQ cylinders are suitable for a number of different applications, from drawers and cabinets housing confidential documents to all-weather padlocks for exterior gates. In fact, just one key can access doors, cupboards, elevators, machines and many other locking devices.