InfectProtect unveils a pioneering new access security product to help reduce infection within the workplace, allowing businesses to reopen safely in these uncertain times.
SteriSecure
SteriSecure is a bio-security device which integrates into a buildings current access control system to ensure 100% of people who gain access have clean, sanitised hands.
It works as a relay device that sits in-between the access control panel and the entry method (door, turnstile, etc.), only passing on the unlock signal once both hands have been successfully coated with hand sanitiser.
Bio-security product
Unlike standard automatic hand sanitiser dispensers, SteriSecure has four spray nossles, two on top and two on the bottom, which ensure that users hands are fully coated and speeds up the application time allowing up to 30 uses per minute.
This patent pending solution has been specifically designed to help prevent the spread of disease and infections and has already decrease staff sicknesses rates over a year by 80%, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cost-effective sanitising solution
Meaning one device could save a 100 person organisation over £60,000 per year in lost productivity, and with the stats currently showing 1 in 5 people who catch COVID-19 become seriously ill, being able to prevent the virus from entering or spreading within workplaces is more important than ever.
Co-Founder, SteriSecure , Michael Howe, said “As the government starts to look at moving towards reopening our country, it’s vital that businesses put in place systems like SteriSecure to make sure their workplace is a safe environment for their staff and customers. At the end of the day so many people have been personally impacted by this pandemic, it’s every company’s duty to make sure they don’t do anything that potentially feeds the next wave of the outbreak.”
SteriSecure units can be purchased directly from InfectProtect, but the company is currently looking to expand their national and international partnerships with specialist distributors and installers.