Pulse Secure, the provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, announces its new suite of secure access solutions for hybrid IT that provides organisations a simplified, modular and integrated approach to modernise access productivity, management and Zero Trust control. Pulse Access Suite Plus helps businesses of all sizes and industries consolidate disparate security access tools to gain seamless, secure access to applications and resources from any location, network and device.

According to Enterprise Strategy Group, 36% of enterprises are actively integrating disparate security analytics and operations tools to form a more cohesive security software architecture. CISOs are seeking scalable, intelligent, and automated solutions that can greatly improve security efficacy, operational efficiency, and business enablement.

Architectures and integrated platforms

At the same time, more than half of organisations consider seamless compatibility with their on-premises infrastructure as the most important consideration within their hybrid IT strategy. As such, architectures and integrated platforms will continue to supersede best-of-breed point tools in 2020 to align with the changing security needs of hybrid IT, mobile workers, and IoT device growth.

Pulse Secure’s Access Suite Plus portfolio offers a compelling package that aligns to this procurement trend"

“While organisations typically model how ‘best of breed’ solutions align to their requirements, many buying decisions consider the broader value of buying complementary and integrated technologies from a reduced selection of vendors. Pulse Secure’s Access Suite Plus portfolio offers a compelling package that aligns to this procurement trend,” said Jeff Wilson, chief analyst for cybersecurity at Omdia.

Enabling secure access solutions

Pulse Access Suite is a secure access solution set that provides adaptive identity and device authentication, protected connectivity, extensive visibility and analytics, and threat response across mobile, network and multi-cloud environments. By consolidating disparate security access tools into an integrated platform, enterprises gain easy access for users and a single-pane-of-glass to streamline provisioning, management and scalability.

Organisations can centrally orchestrate Zero Trust policy to ensure compliant access to applications, resources and services across distributed network, private cloud and public cloud environments. “Now more than ever, companies must enable Secure Access solutions that enable them to digitally transform their organisations while providing their users simple, secure, and consistent access to their applications and infrastructure regardless of where they are deployed and independent of device and location,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure.

Secure access functions

“With our new Pulse Access Suite Plus, organisations gain more flexibility and capabilities to empower workforce mobility, and quickly scale secure access functions to optimise resources, support new business requirements, incorporate acquisitions, ensure business continuity and meet data protection requirements.”

The Suite brings together a comprehensive secure access portfolio comprised of:

Secure remote and cloud access with Zero Trust policy enforcement

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO)

Device compliance and mobile device management (MDM)

Endpoint and IoT device profiler, and network access control (NAC)

User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) and anomaly detection

Application delivery controller (ADC) and Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Optimal Gateway Selection (OGS)

High availability and business continuity options

Pulse One centralised management

Experience superior productivity

The Pulse Access Suite Plus also adds numerous new functions into this integrated offering, including: advanced User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA), service level and high availability assurance through virtual Application Delivery Controller, and on-demand emergency capacity coverage.

Cloud and security infrastructure

“The Pulse Secure Access Suite, since its launch in 2017, has experienced widespread adoption by our customers representing more than 50% of our new business. The Pulse Access Suite Plus represents an acceleration of this critical initiative to deliver the capabilities and interoperability enterprises and service providers need to remain agile and experience superior productivity, visibility and compliance.” added Sudhakar.

Pulse Access Suite Plus comes in essential, advanced and enterprise editions

Access Suite work with an enterprise’s existing network, cloud and security infrastructure and supports physical, virtual and cloud deployment. The solution supports a broad array of applications; legacy, Cloud and SaaS. With Pulse Access Suite, enterprises realise lower total cost of ownership while attaining procurement, deployment, expansion and support advantages.

Pulse Access Suite Plus comes in essential, advanced and enterprise editions – each edition extends secure access functionality to support hybrid IT access and Zero Trust control. Access Suite are available within annual subscription, licensed by concurrent or named user, with prices starting from $80.00 to $155.00 USD per user per year.

Virtual and cloud configurations

Pulse Secure Appliances, sold separately, are available in physical, virtual and cloud configurations. Pulse Access Suite are sold through a global network of authorised partners and managed service providers.

“Pulse Secure is a dedicated and focused vendor that has listened to our needs and created a Suite that fits how we as a channel want to sell Secure Access,” said David Hood, CEO of ANSecurity. “It helps us win more deals and grow our existing customers. In the last year, we have doubled the amount of business we transact with Pulse and our pipeline is consistent. The shift towards the software suites has made it easier for us to close bigger and more profitable deals.”