SALTO Systems, a renowned manufacturer of electronic access control solutions, has committed to helping achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as defined by the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly.
“SALTO Systems has undertaken a profound transformation towards an increasingly sustainable model to respond to its environmental and social impacts, as well as to the main challenges which the world is facing today in the access control and security market. By proactively responding to social issues, SALTO contributes to the achievement of specific SDG objectives through its responsible corporate policies,” said Javier Roquero, SALTO Systems CEO.
Keyless smart access technology
There is an urgent need for the world to find a more sustainable development path"
In September 2015, all 193 U.N. member states adopted the 17 SDGs. The SDGs set a global agenda for overcoming poverty, protecting the planet, and promoting peace and prosperity. SALTO is doing several things to help achieve these SDG goals. Many of the goals are specific to environmental sustainability, such as climate change, sustainable operations, responsible consumption, and product eco-design.
SALTO takes this very seriously and has achieved ISO 14001 certification and becoming 100% carbon neutral in its factory headquarters - a significant step in making keyless smart access technology sustainable.
Implement meaningful sustainability practices
"We are proud to contribute to the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals. There is an urgent need for the world to find a more sustainable development path. As part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the U.N. 17 Sustainable Development Goals provide a framework for collective action to protect our future" said Roquero.
SALTO’s commitment to sustainability arises from a corporate culture that includes integrity, respect for others, and a commitment to community service. To implement meaningful sustainability practices and optimise the management of sustainability aspects across the organisation, SALTO involves all company group departments, functions, and levels of employees, from the top of the management chain to workers in the factory and workplaces around the world.
Corporate social responsibility
SALTO also actively promotes environmental and social responsibility among the company’s many suppliers. "SALTO’s commitment to corporate social responsibility requires us to be thoughtful about the impact of our business practices and policies. We believe the way we work, the technology we develop, and the solutions we provide help contribute to many of the U.N. SDGs - ranging from our company practices to our commitment to moving towards a circular economy," said Roquero.
SALTO has joined companies worldwide in carrying out business actions and responsible corporate policies
"At SALTO, we strive to be a pioneer in shaping the transformation to a better, safer, more digital, more climate-friendly, more sustainable world across our locations worldwide." In Spain, more than 1,590 organisations have joined the Global Compact Network, which makes it the local network with the highest number of member entities and, therefore, the most important in the world.
Electronic access control solutions
Joining the Global Compact implies that SALTO is committed to aligning its operations with Ten Principles universally accepted in the areas of human rights, labour safety standards, environment, and fight against corruption, and adopting measures in support of the objectives of the U.N.'s SDGs. SALTO has joined thousands of companies worldwide in carrying out business actions and responsible corporate policies and practices to create a better world.
