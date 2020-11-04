Optimising business security during COVID-19

Many businesses will already have some form of security in place, but what is often overlooked is the need to assess whether the protection is suitable enough for the nature of their business, or efficient enough for the premises they are utilising. As the country continues to face unprecedented times, it is crucial than ever to protect your business, particularly outside working hours or if at present the majority of your workforce is working remotely for the foreseeable future. So, what can you do to ensure that you’re protected? Intruder prevention For many intruders, bypassing the security of a building will just be target practice and an opportunistic attempt to see what they can find, often without any real plan or knowledge of the building’s precautionary measures. With this in mind, it can be worth pre-empting any unwanted entries with a more sophisticated process: fogging. A fogging system is a fast-acting deterrent for intruders. When activated, a thermally generated white smoke-like substance instantly delivers a dense, impenetrable As the country continues to face unprecedented times, it is crucial than ever to protect your business, particularly outside working hoursfog that covers the surface area where valuable equipment and other contents are kept, obscuring them from sight, and protecting them from the possibility of theft or damage until authorities arrive on the scene. Fogging system provider, Bandit UK works with ADT Fire & Security to enhance security measures, providing additional safeguarding for business properties. Putting this in place can mean that considerable cost, time and effort can be saved in the event of an attempted break-in, whilst disruption to business is reduced to a minimum. For small business owners, the financial burden of enhancing your security may seem unfeasible at the moment. In order to make a more informed decision, here are some other useful steps you can adopt, whether you are open or temporarily closed for business. Secure your equipment Simple routine checks such as regular property and equipment audits can help keep track of equipment and help to allocate responsibility for particular items to individual employees. Tagging computers and recording details of serial numbers will also help track down stolen equipment but is also useful for contacting IT services in the event of theft to ensure confidential information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. Consider securing expensive equipment to floors or walls, this will make it difficult for opportunistic thieves to dash around grabbing expensive computing equipment for example. The right locks There should be a robust locking system in place, with a minimum of two locking points on external doors that meet British Standards. While you’re not physically on the premises, all internal doors, including fire doors, should be closed. Ensure that you have recorded each member of staff that has keys and therefore access to the building; this should be kept to a minimum for monitoring purposes. Perhaps it’s been several years since the locks were changed, and personnel have changed or sets of keys have gone missing. A locksmith can quickly and cost-effectively change your locks if necessary. Window glazing It may be a good idea to consider additional glazing on your windows. Installing laminated glass provides an extra layer so that windows cannot be easily tampered with or broken. Boarding of windows is another option and will completely prohibit outsiders from having a direct view into the building – this could be a cost-effective measure if you are temporarily closed. Review your monitored intruder alarm system So, you already have CCTV installed on your premises. From a maintenance point of view, how long has it been since you tested your system? Although you can review simple things like whether the lens is still picking up clear visuals, it may be best to ask an engineer from your security provider for advice on how to service There should be a robust locking system in place, with a minimum of two locking points on external doorsyour technology. It may be some years since you first installed the system, so it is worth checking if there have been any app developments, as this is a fantastic way to monitor your premises without being there. Also be sure to check you have adequate storage so that you are able to browse through previous footage if needed. Some companies use a cloud-based service; do you know what yours uses? Don’t forget fire hazards Electrical items can also be the biggest culprit of fires. In the first instance, the mains integrity should be checked, gas and electricity lines (for frayed or faulty wires), as well as plumbing. All electrical appliances should be repaired or installed by a certified firm to reduce risk of electrical fires, and it’s advised that a routine PAT test should be implemented every twelve months. It is a legal requirement for UK businesses to carry out a Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) - this identifies a host of fire-related pitfalls, such as fire hazards, the people at risk if fire strikes, emergency exit plans and even covers staff training. Ensure you have this document regularly updated (and in an easily accessible place) to ensure that all bases are covered. Invest in external lighting If your building is in a poorly lit area, it’s a good idea to invest in external lighting. You won’t need planning permission for this but use your best judgment to decide on the area you want to light up, and what gradient you’d like to use. It is best to have a system installed that automatically switches on when visibility is reduced. This also goes beyond just security; entrances and exits, ramps, pavements, and car parks should be well lit for additional safety for staff and visitors. Property maintenance Your business may be operating at a reduced level or potentially even closed in line with the government’s lockdown recommendations. It may still be important to have a senior member of staff visit the site at regular intervals to ensure that everything is in order. There’s never an ideal time to review your security, but it’s important to do it regularly to help pre-empt any potential opportunistic burglars and give yourself complete peace of mind.