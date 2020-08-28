Kenna Security, the enterprise provider in risk-based vulnerability management, has hired David La France to be its new vice president of engineering. In that role, he will oversee Kenna’s development, architecture, quality assurance, systems, reliability, program management, and documentation.
“Dave is that rare talent that understands both the cultural and engineering challenges that companies face during high growth phases,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of Kenna Security. “He’s a strong contributor who can make an immediate impact in leading our engineering team and driving success for our business.”
Senior leadership roles
Prior to joining Kenna Security, La France held senior leadership roles at Synack, SquareTrade, and Zynga, where he led several teams with high annual revenue, millions of daily users, and multiple daily releases.
“Kenna Security is the leader in risk-based vulnerability management. This is a tremendous opportunity to further advance how they are helping organisations better handle risk,” La France said. “It’s a solid foundation to build on and grow as we continue to improve enterprise-grade cybersecurity. I’m thrilled to have been chosen for this role.”