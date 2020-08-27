Arcules, globally renowned provider of unified, intelligent security-as-a-service solutions, has announced that its Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS solution has been selected as the winner in the service-based solutions category of the 2020 Benchmark Innovation Awards.
Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS
The program selected the hybrid cloud video management software (VMS) from both Arcules and Milestone Systems for its ability to enhance the technological capabilities of security and IT teams while empowering integrators to tap into the revenue benefits of cloud services.
Benchmark, which provides insight into technical innovations and smart solutions, believes that it is vital that manufacturers and service providers deliver innovations that both enhance the technological capabilities of their products and allow those developments to be implemented in a way that delivers tangible benefits and added value.
The Benchmark Innovations Award program highlights and rewards such advances and innovative thinking.
Integrating cloud-based VSaas with XProtect VMS
Arcules-XProtect integrates cloud-based VSaaS with Milestone XProtect on-premise VMS
Arcules-XProtect integrates cloud-based VSaaS with Milestone XProtect on-premise video management software (VMS) to deliver a powerful solution for organisations looking to centralise their dispersed video surveillance operations.
The solution is a flexible and feature-rich solution that allows Milestone XProtect customers to deploy remote sites quickly with the power of the Arcules cloud service, with minimal IT resources and downtime.
Enhanced cloud infrastructure
Additionally, Arcules’ intuitive platform provides sites and cameras connected to Arcules VSaaS, an underlying cloud infrastructure with features such as compatibility between sites, low video latency, data encryption, redundancy and streamlined maintenance with automatic updates, along with easy onboarding.
“We built Arcules on the idea that we could create a unified solution that provides an on-demand, flexible deployment and high security in a cloud service model,” said Nigel Waterton, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Arcules.
He adds, “This award recognises the resiliency, performance and cost efficiencies Arcules delivers to the market alongside our valued partners at Milestone Systems with the hybrid VMS solution, and highlights the significant progression in our technologies and innovation over the past year.”