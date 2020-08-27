AlgoSec, the provider of business-driven network security management solutions, announced strong year-on-year growth of 26% in product revenues and profitability in the first half of 2020. During H1, the company also hired 55 employees.
“Thanks to the efforts of our staff and partners, we have achieved excellent results in the first half of 2020, despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic,” said Yuval Baron, CEO of AlgoSec. “This highlights how demand for our solutions is growing, to help companies do more with less, and do it fast. AlgoSec enables organisations to automate their security policy change management in a business-driven manner while maintaining a strong security and compliance posture.”
Solution innovations
AlgoSec introduced new updates in 2020 to help enterprise customers address their network security management challenges.
In April 2020, AlgoSec released the version A30.10 update of its core AlgoSec Network Security Management Suite, which offers new cloud security management capabilities for AWS and Azure.
The AlgoSec Security Management Suite (ASMS) A30.10 builds on A30’s automation capabilities for seamless, zero-touch security management across SDN, cloud and on-premise networks. Key features of A30.10 include extended support for Cisco ACI, Tetration and FirePower in addition to enhanced automation for F5 AFM and Juniper Junos Space.