Passwordless identity management provider Beyond Identity announced its expansion into Europe with a series of new hires to its sales, marketing and engineering team as well as a new Frankfurt data centre.
Launched in April 2020 by Silicon Valley heavyweights Jim Clark and Tom (TJ) Jermoluk, Beyond Identity has introduced a revolutionary passwordless identity management solution. The company completely eliminates insecure passwords and replaces them with asymmetric cryptography, a technology that is ubiquitously deployed within TLS (formerly SSL and recognised as the lock in the browser window).
With certificate management built-in, this proven, secure, and scalable approach enables Beyond Identity to eliminate passwords, stop account takeovers, ransomware attacks, and also remove login friction for end users.
UK office plans
Europe is integral to the organisation’s ambitious growth plans and its investment underscores its commitment to the region. The plans to solidify its position in Europe include:
- Increasing headcount: Beyond Identity has moved quickly to fill 16 sales, marketing and engineering positions in the first quarter of 2021. This will grow to more than 30 by the end of 2021.
- UK office plans: Beyond Identity’s growth plans in Europe also include the opening of a London office in Q3 2021.
- Frankfurt data centre: This allows the company to provision and scale resources to accommodate European customers who have stringent security and privacy regulations to comply with.
- European engineering centre: This centre will ensure Beyond Identity has regional engineering support for its solution.
The expansion comes at a time when organisations face heightened levels of cyber security risks and malicious attacks due to traditional authentication methods; the UK and EU understand the need for security and are experiencing a record number of account takeover and ransomware attacks that stem from passwords. Beyond Identity aims to re-establish trust in authentication chains by finally eliminating passwords as the weakest link.
New integrations
Beyond Identity’s decision to expand in the region follows a series of growth milestones including additions to its product portfolio and $105 million funding to date. Most recently, Beyond Identity announced integrations with Auth0, Okta, ForgeRock, and Ping Identity, allowing organisations to increase security for their workforces and its customers. The innovative solution provides the strongest protection available against credential-based attacks and also eliminates user friction.
“There are a plethora of companies that use the ‘passwordless’ phrase incorrectly. These companies are applying ‘band-aids’ to passwords, but not eliminating them. Because they don’t solve the root issue, the risk of account takeover or ransomware remains. At Beyond Identity our mission is to completely eliminate passwords and, to this end, we see huge opportunities to do this in the UK and EMEA market.”
“Our innovative architecture enables our customers to replace insecure passwords and implement zero-trust access control that continuously authenticates users and checks the security of each device during every login request,” said Tom (TJ) Jermoluk, CEO and Co-Founder at Beyond Identity. “European expansion is an exciting step forward, advancing our mission to empower organisations globally and eliminate passwords altogether.”