HID Global, a globally renowned provider of trusted identity solutions, has announced that it will support the industry’s passworldless authentication initiative at RSA 2020 by demonstrating converged access solutions that extend zero trust security and FIDO2 authentication across the workplace in the physical and digital worlds.
The company’s solutions, including smart cards, an expanded USB key family and an updated cloud-based credential management service, are among the first to help realise the industry’s vision for a passwordless future at the door and in hybrid IT environments spanning on-premise and cloud applications.
FIDO2 authentication platform
“HID Global provides the industry’s only complete FIDO2 authentication solution for the workplace that provides a converged access experience from the door to on-premise IT systems and cloud resources,” said Brad Jarvis, Vice President & Managing Director of Identity & Access Management Solutions (IAMS) with HID Global.
He adds, “Besides making it easier and more cost-effective to deploy FIDO2 on employees’ corporate ID badges and other form factors, we increase value with HID IdenTrust digital certificates that give authenticators signing and encryption capabilities for email and documents.”
Passwordless authentication solutions
Our goal is to help drive adoption of FIDO2-based passwordless authentication"
Brad further states, “Our goal is to help drive adoption of FIDO2-based passwordless authentication by extending its benefits throughout the workplace.”
HID Global is announcing general availability of a USB-C option in its HID Crescend Key Series family at the conference. The Crescendo family supports passwordless authentication with an end-to-end approach to an organisation’s workplace security. Key elements include:
- Access convergence that bridges the physical and digital worlds: HID Crescendo 2300 Series-converged smart cards and HID Crescendo Key Series authenticators streamline and increase security, accelerate return on FIDO2 deployment investments and plug vulnerability gaps in physical access systems and cyberspace.
- Growing family of authenticator options: The Crescendo Key USB-C authenticator joins HID’s Crescendo Key USB-A device to provide an option for logical access option that also accepts a publicly trusted digital certificate. Users can digitally sign and encrypt emails, PDF documents and files without the need for complex public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions.
- Centrally managed FIDO: HID Crescendo Series cards and keys are among the first supported by enterprise-class credential management, which simplifies tasks like resetting PINs without needing user service re-enrollment. The updated HID Credential Management Service now also issues and manages HID IdenTrust certificates on Crescendo Key USB-C devices.
Live demonstrations at RSA 2020
Visit HID at RSA 2020 in booth #4404 in the North Expo Hall of the Moscone Center in San Francisco from February 24-28 for live demonstrations of the company’s latest solutions.