SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®), a U.S.-based independent subsidiary of SAP, announced the launch of NS2 Marketplace, the one-stop destination for its partners and customers to provide and access the most secure Cloud hosted products, applications, and data available.
Backed by SAP and billions of dollars in innovation and Cloud investment, the NS2 Marketplace provides enterprise-grade security to some of the world’s most secure organisations with the most rigorous security and compliance requirements.
NS2 has partnered with companies that offer solutions to some of the most challenging technology and security challenges today. Partners receive the backing and investment of SAP NS2, including their security-award-winning secure Cloud, as well as an experienced and credentialed team of U.S. persons on U.S. soil.
Demanding advanced security solutions
“The evolving threat landscape demands the most advanced and innovative security solutions in the cloud,” said Steve Fehr, SVP & General Manager, Product Management & NS2 Marketplace at SAP NS2.
“NS2 Marketplace enables our customers to leverage leading inbox detection & response, identity & access management, and secure collaboration solutions from our partners, all delivered from a cloud environment built to the most stringent security standards.”
About GoSecure
GoSecure is the inaugural provider to host its Inbox Detection and Response (IDR) solution in the NS2 Marketplace. The innovative solution allows employees to submit suspicious emails that are instantly routed through machine learning filters and expert human analysis, to verify the email’s true intent. In minutes, the email is either verified or vanquished. All without help from IT, or end-user hassle.
Phishing protection
“GoSecure is very proud to be an inaugural member of the NS2 Marketplace, offering our Inbox Detection and Response anti-phishing solution to the NS2 community,” said Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure.
“Ransomware continues to bypass traditional email security gateways, exposing organisations of all sizes to attack. By offering GoSecure Inbox Detection and Response from the NS2 Marketplace, delivered from the NS2 Cloud, customers are getting the best phishing protection from the most secure cloud infrastructure.”
About AlertEnterprise Guardian
Guardian helps organisations increase resiliency and position security as a real business enabler through data
AlertEnterprise Guardian, an SAP endorsed app, will be the first available cyber-physical Identity & Access Management solution in the NS2 Marketplace. Guardian software adds a critical third dimension of physical security to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) by unifying employee, contingent worker and visitor identity & access governance across IT, OT, Physical Access Control and Badging Systems.
A People Risk Management platform, Guardian helps organisations increase their resiliency and position security as a real business enabler through trustworthy data, integrations, insights and automation for reducing risk, user experiences, employee health and wellness and financial results.
Enhancing partnership
“AlertEnterprise is proud to further enhance our SAP partnership by extending our identity and security convergence solutions to the NS2 Marketplace and community,” said Mark Weatherford, CISO of AlertEnterprise.
“While today’s threats are blended, digital and physical security identities are still fragmented for most organisations. That needs to change. The Guardian platform delivered from the secure NS2 Cloud, allows customers to unify their cyber and physical security mission, protecting what matters most while accelerating their digital transformation.”
Future prospects
Coming soon to the NS2 Marketplace: HighSide, the global front-runner in E2EE secure collaboration & cloud data sharing for enterprise and governments. Powered by a distributed private root of trust encryption protocol, HighSide’s suite of products enable organisations to engage securely in a remote-first world.