Modern healthcare facilities can vary considerably in terms of type and size, from local surgeries and care homes to general hospitals and state secure psychiatric hospitals. And each facility faces its security challenges, especially when you consider the infrastructure of the building itself. Within hospitals, for example, sick, newborn, elderly, and vulnerable patients must all be protected while ensuring ease of movement throughout the facility. Varying levels of access control are required in several situations, such as adding security to restrict area access for authorised personnel only – a requirement for medical record hubs and medicine cabinets, for example. For larger-scale facilities in major cities, thought must also go into response strategies to terror attacks and the concerns of securing the building while continuing to operate in those situations. Access control and hardware solutions are at the heart of these challenges, with government codes, regulations and compliance kept front of mind.