A secure location is created by deploying rings of security at any facility. In both technology and human assets, the five senses are engaged to construct a wall of protection and alert us to danger. Of the senses, hearing and sound are coming into sharper focus as key components of any safety system. The sound of gunshots is an unmistakable cue to danger that demands a quick reaction. Since gunfire is associated with many forms of school and workplace violence, the ability to identify gunshots and quickly notify the occupants of a facility of the danger is essential for the safety and survival of deadly incidents. It is easy to imagine an active shooter on one side of a large building, with innocent victims located far from the immediate action having no idea of the violence taking place. A gunshot detector can notify people of danger so they can react fast.