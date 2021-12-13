The convenience, security and cost saving benefits of managing access control with smartphone keys are now available with ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions’ Incedo Business system.
Mobile keys are another innovative addition to the Incedo ecosystem, a scalable, integrated solution created for businesses that need security, which grows with them.
Benefits of mobile keys
Global work patterns are more fluid now than ever before and IBM estimates 1.87 billion people will be working remotely by 2022. The convenience and security benefits of mobile keys are tailor-made for managing access with maximum efficiency. The Wireless Access Control Report 2021 confirms the trend, citing that almost two-thirds of organisations will have adopted mobile access control to some extent, within the next two years, according to a wide-ranging survey of security professionals analysed in the report.
“In our mobile world, it makes sense for users to keep secure keys on a device that they are already carrying,” said David Moser, Interim Vice President (VP) Digital and Access Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEA.
Incedo Business mobile key solution
The new Incedo Business mobile key solution is simple to manage, which saves valuable time for security staff"
David Moser adds, “The new Incedo Business mobile key solution is simple to manage, which saves valuable time for security staff. It harnesses on-device biometrics to add another layer of site security.”
He further said, “At the same time, it gives employees and visitors the option to unlock doors with a convenient key, stored on their own mobile device. Your mobile phone can open the car park barrier, access the printer network or even operate a locker, without visitors needing to collect a card or fob face-to-face.”
Powered by Seos credential technology
Incedo Business mobile keys are powered by Seos, the latest generation of credential technology with the highest encryption and authentication standards. Their mobile keys operate on a broad range of mobile devices, including phones, tablets and smart watches. NFC and Bluetooth LE connectivity are both supported, ensuring versatility for the business.
ASSA ABLOY offers subscription billing, so customers can enjoy costs that are more predictable for budgeting purposes. Licences can be edited at any time, so organisations can efficiently scale up or down, in response to their business needs.
Incedo-enabled wireless locks and wall readers
The Incedo-enabled hardware range of wireless locks and wall readers is already compatible with mobile keys, which can be deployed alongside standard RFID credentials.
Incedo Business mobile keys are simpler and quicker to administer than traditional credentials, like fobs or smart cards. Mobile keys are sent over the air to employee smartphones, removing the need to buy plastic cards or pay for printing.
Incedo mobile keys enable fast, easy system management
With a mobile solution, facility managers save time previously wasted in credential handover
With a mobile solution, facility managers save time previously wasted in credential handover and are not required to be on-site.
A missing physical credential needs replacing. With Incedo mobile keys, system management is faster and easier, with updating, revoking or adding new access rights taking place instantly over the air. The business also reduces use of non-recyclable plastics.
Biometric protection
The security of virtual keys improves on traditional credentials. Despite strict policies against the practice, smart cards are often shared between employees.
Phones are less readily passed around and in any case, have fingerprint, face ID or passcode protection built-in. The same biometric protection will stop a casual thief from using on-device mobile keys. RFID credentials do not have these equivalent safeguards.
“Keyholders already use their mobile device to buy a coffee, board a plane or book a taxi,” said David Moser, adding “Now, it becomes a secure and versatile key, too. They can travel to multiple locations contact-free, for example. Users don’t even need to open an app, to unlock an authorised door. Incedo has taken the next step in our mission, to keep people and businesses moving. Together.”
Incedo Business offers efficient access control
ASSA ABLOY wireless digital locks and wired ASSA ABLOY wall readers secure the doors
Incedo Business makes access control more efficient for everyone, from installers to end users. A modular, platform approach makes both procurement and operation simpler. Managers choose the security hardware and credentials they need together with the appropriate management system.
Award-winning ASSA ABLOY wireless digital locks and wired ASSA ABLOY wall readers secure the doors. A choice of card and token credentials, as well as mobile keys, helps users enjoy safe and convenient access to, and movement around, the premises.
Switch between local and cloud management
New Incedo-enabled hardware from ASSA ABLOY and third-party providers will continue to be made available, within the evolving Incedo ecosystem.
Add doors or locations, and switch between local and cloud management, as often as required. Incedo guarantees flexibility and scalability, in every direction, to meet security needs today and in the future.
Incedo Business embodies ASSA ABLOY’s vision to create a safer and more open world.