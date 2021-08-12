Abnormal Security, the provider of the cloud-native email security platform that leverages behavioural data science to stop modern email attacks, announces the appointment of Anita Grantham as Chief People Officer.
Grantham leads all aspects of Abnormal’s talent and culture strategy, including employee experience, recruiting, rewards, retention, and career development. Abnormal protects 100% of the employees at 5% of the Fortune 500. Grantham enables Abnormal to continue expanding worldwide, including tripling its employees by the end of 2021, and providing the most comprehensive global support and service the largest enterprises expect from their security vendors.
Cloud-based marketing
Previously, Grantham spent five years as CPO of Pluralsight, a workforce development company that helps companies and people around the world transform with technology. She possesses extensive experience scaling companies and cultures across many industries and geographies, including technology, cloud-based marketing, construction, real estate, education, and customer experience.
Pluralsight also won Great Place to Work’s For All Leadership recognition
During her tenure at Pluralsight, Grantham drove several major 2020 awards for the company, including Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For and Best Workplaces in Technology. Pluralsight also won Great Place to Work’s For All Leadership recognition. “Abnormal is home to the world’s foremost AI and ML experts, and we continue to elevate and scale our industry-leading capabilities with aggressive recruiting efforts spearheaded by Anita,” said Evan Reiser, CEO, Abnormal.
Major growth objectives
“The addition of a world-class CPO like Anita enables us to rapidly source and retain these professionals so we can continue protecting our customers against the evolving threat landscape. Anita also brings her expertise to Abnormal at a critical juncture in which we’re reimagining how team members collaborate and collectively unite worldwide to create momentum and achieve our major growth objectives.”
“She’s a core contributor to our remote-first workplace approach designed to empower team members to deliver high-calibre results, no matter where they are. We’re thrilled to have an incredible people and culture leader like Anita onboard to further establish Abnormal as a place where team members take charge, ideate, and pioneer.”
Rewarding career experiences
Our team members are making the impossible possible for our customers"
“We’re in the midst of a significant workplace shift and I’m determined to create the most engaging, consistent, and rewarding career experiences for all our team members, no matter how or where they work,” said Grantham.
“We’re building a highly-flexible global culture that enables our team to be as impactful and happy as possible. I’m excited to help ensure Abnormal meets the unique needs of the moment. Our team members are making the impossible possible for our customers. Our leadership team is here to support them as they contribute to making the world safer and more productive.”
Baseline good behaviour
Through one-click API integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, the Abnormal platform uniquely and precisely leverages behavioural data science to profile and baseline good behaviour to detect anomalies and compromised accounts and stop targeted email attacks.
The Abnormal AI threat detection engine models the identity of both team members and external senders creates relationship graphs, and analyses email content to effectively stop targeted socially-engineered attacks.