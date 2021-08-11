Videonetics, the provider of AI & DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP™) announces the integration of its Intelligent VMS 3.0 with COM-SUR, the CCTV video footage auditing, smart backup, and standardised intelligent incident reporting software.
The technology integration empowers users to carry out auditing and review of CCTV video feeds in real-time, creating exceptional intelligent incident reports for quick escalation and resolution of an incident with a unified, future-ready, and unprecedented enterprise class functionalities of Intelligent VMS 3.0.
Building strong ecosystem
“Videonetics is focused on developing strategic relationships and building a strong ecosystem, thereby making our technology accessible to our partners and customers.”
“With this technology integration, we are committed to deliver a holistic solution to customers for achieving optimal outcomes from surveillance video, advanced level of situational awareness for any size of the installation, ensure a lower total cost of ownership (TCO), enhancing aid in investigations of any incident” stated, Avinash J Trivedi, VP – Business Development, Videonetics.
Intelligent incident reporting
Gautam D. Goradia, Founder and CEO of COM-SUR said “COM-SUR, the world’s first unique 3-in-1 feature-rich software enabling meaningful auditing, smart backup, and standardised intelligent incident reporting by the seamless integration with the Intelligent VMS 3.0 of Videonetics, delivers a force-multiplier, as a powerful CCTV surveillance tool.”
“This synergistic partnership will effectively demonstrate to users, for diverse home/industry applications, tangible benefits ranging from security to productivity. The homogenous interaction between a video management system and the COM-SUR software makes auditing of a footage very easy, shrinks the data size, and creates actionable incident reports for timely intervention and corrective actions.”