Kingfisher Sec, a West London-based security specialist, has adopted SmartTask to support the rapid growth of the business by streamlining and automating critical business processes. The company will use the cloud-based software to handle employee scheduling, proof of attendance and operational reporting across a team of up to 50 security guards. As a result, Kingfisher Sec has already reduced administration by around 17.5 hours a month, with further improvements expected moving forward.
“We wanted an employee scheduling and workforce that would mitigate any growing pains we experience as the business continues to expand as well as helping us achieve our aim of creating a paperless operation,” explains Filipi Nascimento, Operations Manager at Kingfisher Sec. “SmartTask is allowing us to automate many of our manual processes in a phased approach to maximise benefit realisation, without losing focus on our core operational priorities.”
Electronic communication tool
SmartTask was selected following a tender process based on its feature-rich and easy-to-use functionality. Kingfisher Sec is using the software to provide a simple tool to the company’s team of security guards, via a smartphone app, so they can simply book on and off shifts, accept schedules and book holidays. Meanwhile, the advanced rostering system allows Kingfisher Sec to quickly create monthly work plans and communicate them direct to staff for electronic confirmation.
Kingfisher Sec is also looking to replace a paper-based DOB system at around 40 customer sites with SmartTask’s Daily Occurrence Log (DOL). The electronic communication tool will enable security guards to quickly create entries and upload details regarding any on-site occurrence, providing online visibility of all incident data and supporting photo evidence.
Capturing accurate data
The software is capturing accurate data about the performance of our team and the business"
As well as reducing the administrative burden, both on-site and centrally, the DOL will also remove the cost of providing, distributing and archiving a paper-based log.
“SmartTask is streamlining our business and operational procedures, so we can save both time and money while providing a better service to our customers. The software is capturing accurate data about the performance of our team and the business, which we simply did not have access to previously. This is allowing us to better manage staff, eliminate human error and quickly respond to any issues,” adds Nascimento.
Cloud-based software
Paul Ridden, CEO of SmartTask commented: “Our cloud-based software is a highly-advanced and easy-to-use guard management, monitoring and reporting solution that typically reduces costs and improves efficiency by 30 per cent. As a result, a growing range of security businesses are using SmartTask to plan, manage, conduct and measure workforce activities more effectively.”