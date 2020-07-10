Patriot One Technologies Inc., is pleased to announce a development partnership with ecoMine Technologies Corporation (ecoMine) to advance ecoMine’s innovative, low-cost, on-the-spot pathogen screening technology, ecoScreen.
ecoScreen screening technology
ecoMine’s technology platform, ecoScreen has significant potential in this current pandemic, (especially when it comes to enabling the safe return to work across multiples sectors of the economy) as well as a broad range of other pathogen detection applications beyond COVID-19.
ecoMine has been selected by Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster (the ‘Supercluster’) as a feasibility project under its recent COVID-19 program, to enable the proof of concept development and prototyping of COVID-19 antigen screens, integrated into a secure digital assurance platform to provide a holistic approach to workplace health and public safety.
On-the-spot pathogen screening solution
“We are delighted to be working with ecoMine, which is allowing us to carry out our mission to create safer communities by detecting threats facing our global citizens,” expressed Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One.
He adds, “This on-the-spot screening solution, ecoScreen is highly innovative and has the potential to become a significant element within our expanding PATSCAN Platform and will assist our resellers and their end client users to build safe environments within their facilities.”
Creating secure data architectures
“Partnering with Patriot One Technologies on this COVID-19 Program was ideal,” said Rob Greene, CEO of ecoMine.
He adds, “Patriot One is an AI-driven technology firm that has the deep technical expertise to help us create secure data architectures based on our on-the-spot-screening solution, and they have a powerful network of security system integrators able to work with property owners to create safe, secure locations for their staff, customers and partners.”