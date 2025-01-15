Download PDF version Contact company
Kollmorgen, a global pioneer in motion control systems, announced the latest update to its SafeMotion™ Monitor (SMM) firmware: SMM2.0.

This upgrade allows OEMs to leverage SMM functional safety features with more encoder and motor types to support a wider range of applications such as material forming, multi-axis measurement equipment, food processing and food packaging.

AKM2G and AKMA motor lines

SMM2.0 is compatible with all motors that feature any HIPERFACE-DSL rotary-safe feedback system

Originally standard for the 2G Motion System, SMM2.0 will now be compatible with all motors that feature any HIPERFACE-DSL rotary-safe feedback system. This includes the AKM2G and AKMA motor lines, which now feature a wider range of feedback system options. SMM2.0 also enables a second instance of Safe Operating Stop (SOS) for greater design flexibility.

As a result of updated regulations related to functional safety enacted by the EU, customers across the globe, in a wide range of industries, are seeking upgrades to meet these new standards. SMM2.0 makes compliance easier, with a comprehensive set of 16 safety features, including SafePosition, SafeStop and SafeSpeed.

Demand for functional safety

As the demand for functional safety increases, we want to make it easier for our customers to build this capability into their machine designs,” said Christopher Cooper, Product Management Senior Director.

We’re excited to announce that SMM2.0 provides easy, drive-resident functional safety for a wider range of motors, for even more demanding applications.”

