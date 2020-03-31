Hikvision, a globally renowned provider of innovative security products and solutions, has launched a full range of LED displays, providing seamless, high-definition and colorful imaging. Developed and manufactured internally, Hikvision’s LED displays offer indoor fine pitch LED, indoor fixed LED, outdoor LED, and transparent LED technologies to cover a wide range of customisation needs.
Hikvision has years of experience in providing monitoring screen displays for surveillance centers, and launching the new LED display product line also marks the entry of Hikvision into the global, commercial digital signage market, and yet another milestone in the company’s continuous expansion from the security field into new business areas.
Outstanding image rendering technology
The new LED displays from Hikvision are designed specifically to meet the growing market demand from enterprise and public safety organisations, advertising companies, and the entertainment industry. The new LED displays were engineered to become the ideal option for monitoring centers, meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor advertising screens, live spectator events, and a host of other scenarios.
The displays offers improved image sharpness, dynamic contrast, and enhanced clarity from all directions
With outstanding image rendering technology, Hikvision’s LED displays bring users true-to-life images and video with exquisite, high-definition picture. Equipped with the unique Pix Master image processing technology, the displays offer improved image sharpness, dynamic contrast, saturation, and enhanced clarity from all directions.
Effective and responsible eye protection
Other features include:
- Remote control: Users can operate the displays remotely with an easy-to-use multi-function card
- One-click colour-temperature mode-switching: Support for one-click switching among multiple colour-temperature modes changes the picture to suit virtually any application
- Automatic dehumidification: This feature reduces the rate of malfunctioning lights by 30% on average, effectively lengthening the lifespan of each display
- Blue light filtering: With over 90% of blue light converted to low-energy light, viewers will benefit from effective and responsible eye protection
Additionally, Hikvision’s LED displays simplify splicing several screens together due to its standardised structure, which enables easy installation and maintenance and supports common 1080p and 4K resolutions with accurate proportion.