Quantum Corp. announced new product lines and capabilities which significantly expand its video surveillance and physical security product portfolio. The offerings include a new line of network video recording servers, and a new line of servers for building management systems and GPU-based video analytics.
In addition, Quantum added new capabilities for the VS-HCI Series which the company launched in 2019 to provide hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for surveillance recording, video management, and building operations.
These expanded product offerings add to Quantum’s existing solutions for shared archive storage for surveillance, based on its StorNext file system and the recently-announced acquisition of the ActiveScale object storage solutions. The result is one of the broadest security infrastructure solution portfolios available from any single vendor.
Quantum VST mini-tower NVRs
Quantum’s VST mini-tower NVRs are designed to support the surveillance of retail stores
Quantum’s new line of Network Video Recording (NVR) servers complement the company’s VS-HCI Series are offered in both mini-tower and rack-mounted form factors to provide customers with a range of affordable, reliable, and high-performance options for surveillance recording and video management.
Quantum’s VST mini-tower NVRs are designed to support the surveillance of retail stores, gas stations, small buildings and campuses, and other small implementations, while Quantum’s VS4160 NVR is one of the most dense and highest capacity NVRs available for environments with large retention requirements.
VS2108-A analytics server
To support the extreme graphics processing and parallel workload demands of video analytics, Quantum has introduced the VS2108-A analytics server. The VS2108-A can be configured with up to six GPUs in a compact 2U chassis, and will accelerate results with video analytics software platforms. For access control and building management applications that require a highly-available architecture, Quantum is introducing a new highly-available application server, the VS1110-A.
Quantum’s new VS1110-A Enterprise application server utilises the same virtual machine (VM) failover capability found in Quantum’s VS-HCI series. Like the VS-HCI series, the VS1110-A server can be monitored remotely via a secure web-based portal, enabling facilities managers, integrators and Quantum support to proactively monitor this system anytime, anywhere.
Cloud-connected VS-HCI Series
The Quantum VS-HCI series provides hyperconverged infrastructure for surveillance recording
Quantum has enhanced the capabilities of the VS-HCI series with secure, remote monitoring via a web-based portal. The Quantum VS-HCI series provides hyperconverged infrastructure for surveillance recording, video management, and building operations. The highly-available architecture scales out as video camera counts increase, and makes it easy to manage operations by running multiple physical security workloads on a single platform.
Quantum recently announced that it had completed the acquisition of the ActiveScale object storage business from Western Digital. Object storage can be used as a tier for multi-petabyte surveillance infrastructure.
Video is typically captured and recorded on higher-performance servers, then archived on object storage-based systems. The combination of Quantum’s StorNext file system and ActiveScale object storage can be a valuable solution for shared archive storage in many surveillance environments.
Comprehensive surveillance storage portfolio
We’ve applied our years of expertise to build a comprehensive surveillance storage portfolio" “Video surveillance cameras are now the leading data generator on the planet, and like other video use cases, high-speed capture and processing are critically important,” said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO Quantum.
“We’ve applied our years of expertise to build a comprehensive storage portfolio for surveillance, we are responding quickly to the needs of this market, and we continue to bring new product offerings to market at a rapid pace.”
“Anixter’s customers are on the front line of change in the surveillance industry, and as video surveillance technology has evolved it has placed unprecedented strain on storage,” said Anixter. “Customers who adopt intelligent, scalable storage as the foundation of their new surveillance and security system leave more budget for cameras, analytics, and other tools dedicated to protecting people and property.”