During the Black Hat USA 2020 Virtual Event, Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, announced that customers can now licence its cloud SIEM technology by use case, beginning with licensable use cases for expedited insider threat and compromised credential detection. In addition, to simplify the process of acquiring and installing critical security content, the company is unveiling the new Exabeam Content Library, an easy-to-use security content repository to help organisations deploy advanced use cases more efficiently. Exabeam use case content increases threat visibility and enables security operations centre (SOC) teams to extract more value from their SIEM.
According to the ‘Exabeam 2020 State of the SOC Report,’ security managers and analysts rated their ability to create content the lowest among all hard skills, yet creating rules and models to detect advanced threats, like lateral movement and credential switching, is critical to their security maturity. By providing a simple way to acquire the content needed to detect and remediate these critical security use cases, Exabeam is speeding the time to maturity for organisations.
Security business needs
“Security use cases for a SIEM tool should be a priority in the CISO’s tool box, and should not only cater to basic security hygiene, for which best practices exist, but also cater to the business needs of the organisation,” wrote Gorka Sadowski, senior director analyst at Gartner in a Gartner report.
The Content Library is an online repository of knowledge and content that organisations can use to roll out new use cases. The initial release allows customers to quickly map data sources to security use cases and to download the necessary parsers. Exabeam is also announcing new, easy-to-implement content and tools to help customers maintain security as they adapt to a remote workforce.
Investigate data exfiltration
Exabeam is further enabling security teams to rapidly obtain value by detecting insider threats"
Exabeam Cloud Connector for Code42 allows security teams to quickly detect and investigate data exfiltration by departing and remote employees, as well as the leak of high value data during a merger or acquisition. This announcement follows the previous release of the Exabeam Cloud Connector for Zoom. The ability for Exabeam solutions to easily plug into existing security environments enhances SOC team speed and efficacy.
“New research shows that one-third of organisations have been hit with successful cyberattacks since the forced move to work from home. As security teams rush to respond to the pandemic and the increase in threats, it is critical that they find cost-effective ways to strengthen and mature their security posture,” commented Adam Geller, chief product officer, Exabeam. “In announcing these innovations, Exabeam is further enabling security teams to rapidly obtain value by detecting insider threats and compromised credentials and improving their security posture for remote employees.”
Turnkey Playbooks
“Unlike other SIEM vendors, Exabeam has allowed us to quickly add analytics to detect and investigate insider threats without having to replace our existing log management investment,” explained Director Damien Manuel, Cyber Security Research and Innovation Centre at Deakin University. “That’s a critical capability in the context of constantly evolving risks and potential vulnerabilities, and it gives us a smarter strategy to protect our organisation, employees, customers and data.”
Exabeam has also released the first of its previously announced Turnkey Playbooks, automated solutions for common security investigations that do not require third-party licences or configuration. The new Turnkey Playbook for Threat Intelligence automatically identifies malicious domains, IP addresses, URLs, files, and email addresses with no additional configuration or third-party threat intelligence licences required.