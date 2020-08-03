Milipol Qatar 2020, the Middle East’s international event for Homeland Security and Civil Defence which returns to Doha this October, will feature a powerful three-day seminar program in which decision makers and security experts will outline major strategies for a safer post-COVID 19 world amongst other main foresights.
The program will run alongside the 13th Milipol Qatar at the Doha International Exhibition and Convention Centre from October 26-28.
Biometrics, Cybersecurity And Contactless Technology
The two-hour seminars will open on the afternoon of Monday, October 26 with a session devoted to ‘Security by Design: Cybersecurity and new technology including biometrics and contactless technology.’ The morning of Tuesday, October 27 will be dedicated to ‘Mega Events Security’ while the afternoon session will focus on ‘Crisis Management and Health Security - Post-COVID feedback.’
The program rounds out on Wednesday, October 28th with a session on ‘Firefighting Emergency and Security Systems.’
Lessons from COVID-19 pandemic
“The seminars have been curated so that the Homeland Security and Civil Defence industries can together plan strategies for a safer world in light of the lessons learnt from the COVID -19 pandemic. Much of the program’s outcomes will most probably impact very closely these sectors worldwide,” explained Préfet Yann Jounot, CEO of Civipol – the technical implementer of the French ministry of the Interior – and President of Milipol events. “As this will be the first major industry event of its type to be held following the pandemic’s outbreak, we anticipate some probing debate and recommendations for innovative processes and procedures to tackle future global emergencies.”
“In the cast of the Mega Events Security session, this will have particular relevance to Qatar as it heads further down the road to the hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the much vaunted possibility of next year hosting a FIFA Pan Arab tournament.”
Exhibitors include Fire and protection infrastructure
Milipol Qatar has attracted a strong exhibitor turnout from organisations across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK, USA, Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East and Far East. The exhibitor line-up includes names from Homeland Security and Civil Defence sectors which span a wide breadth of equipment, systems, product, and consultancy offerings.
Confirmed exhibitors include: fire and protection infrastructure support product and engineering systems suppliers; services and safety training consultants; manufacturers of access control, authentication and cyber-security systems; risk assessment and crisis management advisors; fibres and fabric suppliers; producers of measurement and analysis, mobility and optronic solutions; communications and transmission systems as well as weapons and ammunition suppliers.
Online registrations open
The industry-only event, which is under the patronage of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, is organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in partnership with Paris-based international event organiser Comexposium, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol, the technical implementer of the French ministry of the Interior. Moreover, the French minister of the Interior is a guest of honour of the event.
Milipol Qatar 2020 is expected to welcome over 200 exhibitors and close to 8,000 visitors.
The event’s online registration platform for both exhibitors, and industry professional visitors, who enter free-of-charge, is now open.